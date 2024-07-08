NBA: Lebron James Says Son Bronny 'Doesn't Care' What People Think Of Him

Bronny James "doesn't give a f***" what people think of him, his father LeBron has warned. (More Basketball News)
LeBron and his eldest son will team up for the Los Angeles Lakers next season, after Bronny was selected as the No.55 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
But LeBron, the NBA's all-time leading points scorer, has warned the media not to expect Bronny to struggle under pressure or fail to cope with any criticism.
"I don't know if people really understand Bronny," James told ESPN.
"He doesn't care. I actually care a little bit. When I came in [as a rookie], I wanted people to like me, and some of the things that people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career. He doesn't give a f***.
"He does not care about nobody. He doesn't even listen to that stuff. He's like the coolest.
"He's the complete opposite of his dad. His dad will say something [to address the critics]. This bro does not care. Everything that's being said about him, he really does not care."
LeBron, though, believes his son, who is 19, has shown a fantastic mentality and attitude to make his own way in basketball.
"Just imagine if you were a kid, you were born into a situation where your dad was super famous, super wealthy and you the kid still had the drive to want to be able to accomplish things for yourself," James added.
"I personally don't know if I would've been able to do that if the roles were reversed.
"When I was coming up, I had no choice. I literally had no choice. I had to make it out for me. My mom, my family, my hometown, my city.
"Bronny has all the choices in the world. If Bronny wants to stop right now or never played basketball or just wanted to be a gamer or wanted to be a chef or wanted to do whatever, he could have done that.
"People don't understand how hard that is and the commitment for him to be coming out of heart surgery less than a year ago, for him to be able to be in the NBA, the kid, he's special."