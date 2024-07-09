Other Sports

NBA: Joel Embiid Relishing 'Fantastic' Philadelphia 76ers Trio With Paul George And Tyrese Maxey In Quest For Success

Philadelphia signed nine-time All-Star George on a four-year maximum contract reportedly worth $212 million last week

Joel Embiid remains excited by the Philadelphia 76ers' potential next season
info_icon

Joel Embiid lauded the Philadelphia 76ers' planning as impressive "on paper" as he hailed a "fantastic" potential trio with Paul George and Tyrese Maxey. (More Basketball News)

Philadelphia signed nine-time All-Star George on a four-year maximum contract reportedly worth $212 million last week.

George is expected to help the 76ers contend for the Eastern Conference title next season after Philadelphia suffered a first-round playoff loss to the New York Knicks this year.

Maxey is coming off a breakout year, too, averaging a career-high 25.9 points per game en route to winning the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.

"I think as far as the fit, it looks amazing," Embiid told ESPN. "It is great, when you got a player that posts up, you need to have willing shooters and guys that are not afraid to pull the trigger.

"PG, great shooter, 40%, 45 catch and shoot; Tyrese, we know great shooter, off the dribble, catch-and-shoot.

"On paper, and as far as the fit, it looks fantastic because you got both guys that can play off the ball, and they can play on ball and they're great shooters and they can handle the ball, and then you also got me."

The three 76ers star will be aiming to help Philadelphia improve upon a No. 7 finish in the Eastern Conference standings last season.

Embiid wants to create a new era with his side, though warned it will not all be straightforward.

"It feels like you're starting from scratch," he said. "And I know there's going to be a lot of growing pains. But you just got to stick it together.

"The goal is always to win a championship, but it just doesn't happen overnight.

"Hopefully, it doesn't take us as much time as it should when you're trying to bring everybody on the same page and making sure everybody knows their role and what they have to do to achieve that goal.

"But we're going to do the best job possible."

Having watched James Harden demand a trade last year, and Maxey still as an unknown quantity, the optimism now around Philadelphia proved to Embiid that patience is key.

"I'd be lying to say that patience wasn't tested," Embiid added. "Because I'm at the point where there's no awards, there's no regular season or no All-NBA or All-Stars is going to change the way my legacy is.

"Well, there's a few things that can change it, but the main one is the championship. So when you start thinking about what you want to be remembered as, you want to be remembered as someone that's won.

"When you are presented with a plan, sometimes it goes wrong, sometimes it goes right. We've still got long way to go. On paper it looks great. But we still got to go on the court and make it work."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  2. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  4. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
  5. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
  2. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: ESP Coach Says Lamine Yamal Must Adapt To 'Reality' Of Harsh Treatment
  3. ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Rodri Desperate To Replicate Spain's 'Golden Generation'
  4. FRA Vs ESP, Euro Semi-Final: Mbappe At '50% Is 100% For Anyone Else', Warns De La Fuente
  5. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Seal 22.5m Euro Deal For Stuttgart Captain Waldemar Anton
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
  2. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Crushes Holger Rune, Sails Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Wimbledon: Svitolina Struggled For Focus After Russia Attacks On Homeland Ukraine
  4. Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz Fights Back To Stun Alexander Zverev In Last-16 Thriller
  5. Indian Legend Leander Paes To Showcase Grand Slam Trophies In Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  2. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Meets Putin In Russia; IMD Issues High Tide Alert In Mumbai
  3. Agnipath Scheme Row: How Different Is The Compensation On Death For Agniveers Than For Regular Soldiers?
  4. Trial By Fire, But No Compensation? The Agniveer Controversy In The Parliament
  5. Bihar: 12 People Died Over Last 24 Hours Due To Lightning Strikes Across State
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
  3. Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Sports News Highlights: Narang Named India's Paris Chef De Mission; Warner 'Open To Playing' CT 2025
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured