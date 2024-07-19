Other Sports

NBA: Clippers Trading Westbrook To Jazz, Clearing Move For Guard To Join Nuggets

The Jazz are expected to reach a contract buyout agreement with Westbrook, opening the door for him to join the Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook-nba
The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, to set up move to join the Denver Nuggets
Russell Westbrook is on the move once again, but isn't yet at his final destination. (More Sports News)

The Los Angeles Clippers agreed to send Westbrook to the Utah Jazz on Thursday, as part of a sign-and-trade deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Jazz are expected to reach a contract buyout agreement with Westbrook, opening the door for him to join the Denver Nuggets.

NBA: Dallas Mavericks Confident Kyrie Irving Will Be Fit For Start Of Season After Hand Surgery

Denver will be the sixth team Westbrook has played for in the last seven seasons.

To complete the trade, Utah will also receive a swap of second-round draft picks and cash from Los Angeles, while shipping guard Kris Dunn to the Clippers.

The 35-year-old Westbrook was named the NBA MVP in 2016-17, averaging a career-high 31.6 points, along with 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists.

In 2023-24 for the Clippers, he averaged career lows of 11.1 points and 4.5 assists with 5 boards. He came off the bench in 57 of the 68 games he played, shooting 27.3 per cent from 3-point range - the second-lowest mark among the 226 players with at least 150 attempts from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets still believe he can provide depth off the bench and help them make another run at a title after being eliminated in the Western Conference semi-finals in May.

Basketball At Paris Olympics 2024: What To know, Who To Watch During Men's Event

The Clippers were ousted by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, with Westbrook averaging 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in the six play-off games.

In 1,162 games in a 16-year career, Westbrook has averages of 21.7 points, 8.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds. His 199 career triple-doubles are the most in NBA history.

Dunn has career averages of 7.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 boards since being drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2016.

In starting 32 of 66 games for the Jazz last season, the 30-year-old Dunn averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

