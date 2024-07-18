Other Sports

NBA: Dallas Mavericks Confident Kyrie Irving Will Be Fit For Start Of Season After Hand Surgery

Irving was part of the Dallas Mavericks team that reached the NBA Finals, only to go down to the dominant Boston Celtics

Kyrie Erving-nba
Kyrie Irving has undergone surgery
Kyrie Irving has undergone surgery on a broken hand, but is expected to be fit for the start of next season. (More Sports News)

The 32-year-old sustained his injury while training earlier in July, and has now gone through surgery to fix the issue.

Posting on X, Irving wrote: "Tribe, Thank you for all the messages and prayers. God truly knew that I needed to take a break from basketball after the long season and give myself some time to heal.

"I am in love with getting better at my craft, but now I must rest and recover."

While the Mavs did not confirm a timetable for Irving's return, it has been reported he is anticipated to return to action in around two and a half months.

The 2024-25 season is set to begin in October.

Irving averaged 25.6 points per game in the regular season across 2023-24.

The Mavs have brought in Klay Thompson as a free agent this off-season.

