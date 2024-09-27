Other Sports

World Padel League: Mumbai To Host Season Two In February 2025

Padel is a racquet-based sport which is similar to tennis and squash. The first edition of the league was held in Dubai

The second season of the World Padel League was announced at IIFA 2024's launch event. Photo: World Padel League
The second season of the World Padel League is set to be held in Mumbai from February 6 to 9, 2025 in a franchise-based format. The first edition of the competition was organised in Dubai, and the second installment will feature men as well as women players from around the world. (More Sports News)

"We are thrilled to bring the World Padel League to Mumbai for its second season. After the resounding success in Dubai, we are confident that this one-of-a-kind sporting and music event will be a huge hit in India as well. Padel in India is on the rise, and we are proud to bring the 'Greatest Show on Court' to India," said Navdeep Arneja, World Padel League chief operating officer, in a release.

Padel is a racquet-based sport which is similar to tennis and squash. It is played in an enclosed space with a net in the middle, but the court size is much smaller than tennis. The players are allowed to hit the ball bouncing off the enclosure in order to keep it in play.

It was developed by a Mexican named Enrique Corcuera in the 1970s.

Padel is usually played by four people in a contest of doubles but players can also compete as singles.

The Indian Padel Federation's president Sneha Abraham Sehgal said, "Padel has been rapidly rising in India, and more people are increasingly interested in taking up the sport. With the World Padel League coming to India, it shows padel's growing popularity in the country.

"This event will not only showcase top talent from around the globe but also inspire more Indian fans to engage with the sport. We are really excited about the World Padel League's debut in India, and I'm confident it will leave a lasting impact on padel in India."

