Premier Padel Major: Alejandro Galan, Fede Chingotto Secure First Title In Rome - In Pics

Alejandro Galán and Fede Chingotto secured their first Premier Padel Major title together on Sunday in Rome after P1 and P2 victories recently as the women's top seeds Paula Josemaría Martín and Ariana Sánchez Fallada claimed their fourth title of the 2024 season. Following the end of his partnership with Juan Lebrón, Galán and new partner Chingotto won the Brussels P2 event then followed up with a Mar Del Plata P1 title before losing out to great rivals Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia in Santiago. At the Foro Italico sports complex in Italy's capital, second seeds Galán and Chingotto cruised through the draw and beat third seeds Martín Di Nenno and Franco Stupaczuk 6-2 6-4 to reach the final where they met Coello and Tapia for the sixth time in a 2024 final after their 6-3 6-1 win over fourth seeds Lebrón and Francisco Navarro.

Federico Chingotto, Alejandro Galan | Photo: Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

Federico Chingotto of Argentina and Alejandro Galan of Spain celebrate first place during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 23, 2024.

2/10
Ariana Sanchez Fallada, Paula Josemaria Martin
Ariana Sanchez Fallada, Paula Josemaria Martin | Photo: Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

Ariana Sanchez Fallada of Spain and Paula Josemaria Martin of Spain celebrate first place during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 23, 2024.

3/10
Ariana Sanchez Fallada, Paula Josemaria Martin
Ariana Sanchez Fallada, Paula Josemaria Martin | Photo: Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

Ariana Sanchez Fallada of Spain and Paula Josemaria Martin of Spain react during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 22, 2024.

4/10
Federico Chingotto, Alejandro Galan
Federico Chingotto, Alejandro Galan | Photo: Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

Federico Chingotto of Argentina and Alejandro Galan of Spain compete during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 22, 2024.

5/10
Juan Lebron
Juan Lebron | Photo: Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

Juan Lebron of Spain in action during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 21, 2024.

6/10
Francisco Navarro, Juan Lebron
Francisco Navarro, Juan Lebron | Photo: Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

Jeronimo Gonzales of Spain and Alejandro Ruiz of Spain compete against Francisco Navarro of Spain and Juan Lebron of Spain during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 21, 2024.

7/10
Ariana Sanchez Fallada, Paula Josemaria Martin
Ariana Sanchez Fallada, Paula Josemaria Martin | Photo: Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

Ariana Sanchez Fallada of Spain and Paula Josemaria Martin of Spain compete during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 23, 2024.

8/10
Ariana Sanchez Fallada
Ariana Sanchez Fallada | Photo: Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

Ariana Sanchez Fallada of Spain in action during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 22, 2024.

9/10
Federico Chingotto
Federico Chingotto | Photo: Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

Federico Chingotto of Argentina in action during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 22, 2024.

10/10
Alejandro Galan
Alejandro Galan | Photo: Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

Alejandro Galan of Spain in action during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 22, 2024.

