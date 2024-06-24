Premier Padel Major: Alejandro Galan, Fede Chingotto Secure First Title In Rome - In Pics

Federico Chingotto of Argentina and Alejandro Galan of Spain celebrate first place during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 23, 2024.
Ariana Sanchez Fallada of Spain and Paula Josemaria Martin of Spain celebrate first place during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 23, 2024.
Ariana Sanchez Fallada of Spain and Paula Josemaria Martin of Spain react during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 22, 2024.
Federico Chingotto of Argentina and Alejandro Galan of Spain compete during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 22, 2024.
Juan Lebron of Spain in action during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 21, 2024.
Jeronimo Gonzales of Spain and Alejandro Ruiz of Spain compete against Francisco Navarro of Spain and Juan Lebron of Spain during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 21, 2024.
Ariana Sanchez Fallada of Spain and Paula Josemaria Martin of Spain compete during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 23, 2024.
Ariana Sanchez Fallada of Spain in action during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 22, 2024.
Federico Chingotto of Argentina in action during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 22, 2024.
Alejandro Galan of Spain in action during the BNL Italy Major Premier Padel in Rome, Italy on June 22, 2024.