Premier Padel Major: Alejandro Galan, Fede Chingotto Secure First Title In Rome - In Pics

Alejandro Galán and Fede Chingotto secured their first Premier Padel Major title together on Sunday in Rome after P1 and P2 victories recently as the women's top seeds Paula Josemaría Martín and Ariana Sánchez Fallada claimed their fourth title of the 2024 season. Following the end of his partnership with Juan Lebrón, Galán and new partner Chingotto won the Brussels P2 event then followed up with a Mar Del Plata P1 title before losing out to great rivals Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia in Santiago. At the Foro Italico sports complex in Italy's capital, second seeds Galán and Chingotto cruised through the draw and beat third seeds Martín Di Nenno and Franco Stupaczuk 6-2 6-4 to reach the final where they met Coello and Tapia for the sixth time in a 2024 final after their 6-3 6-1 win over fourth seeds Lebrón and Francisco Navarro.