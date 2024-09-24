Other Sports

Kim Yeji: Viral South Korean Olympic Shooter Lands First Acting Role As Assassin

South Korean pistol shooter Kim Yeji, whose cool style, skill, and demeanour won hearts on the internet at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, has landed her first acting role

kim ye ji of paris olympics 2024 X imsovogue
South Korean shooter Kim Ye-Ji during the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X | Imsovogue
The 32-year-old will play as an assassin, a perfect role for an athlete, whose attitude earned her comparisons with action heroes like John Wick and James Bond.

The 32-year-old will play as an assassin, a perfect role for an athlete, whose attitude earned her comparisons with action heroes like John Wick and James Bond.

She clinched silver in the women’s 10m air pistol in Paris, and her nonchalance combined with her wire-rimmed shooting glasses and the baseball cap, made her a social media sensation.

As videos of her shooting went flying all over the internet, she also earned praise from Elon Musk

“She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!” Musk wrote on X (previously known as twitter) at the time.

She will now play as an assassin in “Crush”, a short-form series of the global film project “Asia”, a spokesperson for a Seoul-based entertainment firm was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Kim will play alongside Indian actress Anushka Sen, the firm said in another statement, saying it was excited to witness “the potential synergy that will arise from Kim Yeji and Anushka Sen’s new transformation into a killer duo”.

The 32-year-old has also done a number of photoshoots with major fashion brands like Louis Vuitton for W Korea, a collaboration with MLB Korea that featured in Vogue as well as a campaign with Givenchy, as seen on her social media handle.

