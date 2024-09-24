Kim Yeji: Viral South Korean Olympic Shooter Lands First Acting Role As Assassin

South Korean pistol shooter Kim Yeji, whose cool style, skill, and demeanour won hearts on the internet at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, has landed her first acting role. (More Sports News)
The 32-year-old will play as an assassin, a perfect role for an athlete, whose attitude earned her comparisons with action heroes like John Wick and James Bond.
“She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!” Musk wrote on X (previously known as twitter) at the time.
She will now play as an assassin in “Crush”, a short-form series of the global film project “Asia”, a spokesperson for a Seoul-based entertainment firm was quoted as saying by the Guardian.
Kim will play alongside Indian actress Anushka Sen, the firm said in another statement, saying it was excited to witness “the potential synergy that will arise from Kim Yeji and Anushka Sen’s new transformation into a killer duo”.
The 32-year-old has also done a number of photoshoots with major fashion brands like Louis Vuitton for W Korea, a collaboration with MLB Korea that featured in Vogue as well as a campaign with Givenchy, as seen on her social media handle.