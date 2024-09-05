Other Sports

Elon Musk 'Some Old Rich Guy': Korean Shooter Unimpressed By Tesla CEO's Attention

Kim's previous competition videos became widely popular on social media, including a video from the International Shooting Sport Federation Shooting World Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijan in May

kim ye ji of paris olympics 2024 X imsovogue
South Korean shooter Kim Ye-Ji during the Paris Olympics 2024. Photo: X | Imsovogue
South Korean Olympic silver medallist Kim Ye Ji referred to Elon Musk as "some old rich guy" in a recent interview on tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block' show. During the interview, she discussed the global attention she received after Musk mentioned her on X (formerly Twitter), how her life has changed since the Olympics, and an instance when she collapsed. (More Sports News)

Kim Ye Ji opened up about her journey on the talk show when the host Yoo Jae Suk revealed he had tried to invite her earlier, but health issues forced her to cancel.

Kim shared a harrowing experience: "I collapsed at an event after spending time with my cousin in Imsil." Despite this scare, she's back on track, with several competitions lined up, including the National Police Chief Shooting Championship, which doubles as a national team selection event.

Yoo Jae Suk highlighted Kim's newfound fame as one of the top 10 stars of the Paris Olympics 2024. Kim remained humble: "I only notice it when people recognize me in public places; otherwise, training consumes my life."

Kim went viral last month after her cool demeanour gained the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and he praised her on X, saying, "She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!"

When asked about Elon Musk sharing her image online, Kim quipped: "He's just some rich old guy." Though nonchalant, she appreciates the exposure.

Kim revealed amusing fan comments, such as requests to "shoot things" for them and gratitude for not being her enemy. She clarified recent buzz around her agency contract and luxury brand partnership: "It's about promoting shooting, not abandoning my sport."

Reflecting on Paris, Kim expressed disappointment: "I fell short of my goals, leaving me with many regrets." Despite this, she's focused on overcoming her limitations and continuing to make waves in the shooting world.

