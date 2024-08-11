Other Sports

Rachael Gunn Profile: Who Is Australia's First B-Girl 'Raygun' In Paris Olympics 2024?

Raygun’s performance at the Paris Olympics was met with mixed reactions. Some netizens questioned Australia’s choice of representative, while others expressed doubts about Breaking’s inclusion in the Olympics altogether

Australias Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun. AP Photo
Australia's Rachael Gunn, known as B-Girl Raygun, competes during the Round Robin Battle at the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Frank Franklin
Rachael Gunn, better known by her stage name B-girl Raygun, made waves at the Paris Olympics 2024 as Australia’s first-ever representative in Olympic breaking. Although her journey in the competition was short-lived, her unique approach to the sport left a lasting impression on both audiences and critics alike. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Breaking often referred to as breakdancing, made its Olympic debut in Paris, offering a platform for athletes to showcase their creativity, physical prowess, and technical skills.

The event saw some of the world’s best b-boys and b-girls battle head-to-head, with Japan’s B-girl Ami Yuasa ultimately taking home the gold medal. While the competition was fierce, Raygun chose a different path, focusing on artistic expression rather than sheer athleticism.

"I was never going to beat these girls on what they do best, the dynamic and the power moves, so I wanted to move differently, be artistic and creative," Raygun told reporters. This strategy led her to incorporate unconventional moves such as kangaroo hopping and swimming on the ground, reflecting her Australian roots and her desire to make a distinct mark on the global stage.

Despite her creativity, Raygun’s performance was met with mixed reactions. Some netizens questioned Australia’s choice of representative, while others expressed doubts about Breaking’s inclusion in the Olympics altogether. Memes and social media commentary poked fun at her performance.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, such criticisms overlook the essence of breaking and the significance of Raygun’s journey. Breaking is a sport that celebrates individuality and self-expression, qualities that Raygun embodied fully. Her presence at the Olympics was not just about winning, but about showcasing a different side of the sport—one that prioritizes creativity over convention.

Raygun’s road to the Olympics was no small feat. She secured her spot by winning the 2023 Oceania Breaking Championship and had previously represented Australia at the 2021 and 2022 World Championships. Outside the dance floor, the 36-year-old is a respected academic, known as Dr. Gunn at Macquarie University, where she lectures on dance and gender politics.

Reflecting on her Olympic experience, Raygun remained positive. “It was amazing. Such an amazing experience,” she told Yahoo Sports. “What a stage, what an arena, what a crowd. The music was great. Like, oh, so, so grateful for the opportunity.”

Raygun may not have advanced in the competition, but her presence in Paris was a testament to the diverse and inclusive spirit of the Olympics.

