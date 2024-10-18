The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to begin the season without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup as the star forward continues to rehabilitate from inflammation in his right knee. (More Basketball News)
The oft-injured Leonard played in his most games last season since 2016-17 with the San Antonio Spurs as he took the court for 68 of the Clippers’ 82 games.
The six-time All-Star, though, sat out Los Angeles’ final eight regular-season contests due to inflammation in the knee and only played in Games 2 and 3 during the team’s first-round play-off loss in six games to the Dallas Mavericks.
Leonard has yet to take on-court contact during training camp and instead has been focusing on rehabbing the knee.
“He has not been a part of what we've been doing on a daily basis,” Clippers assistant coach Brian Shaw told reporters on Wednesday.
“I know the company line has been that we're going to be patient with him. He's doing everything that he can to rehab it and strengthen that knee on his own with our medical staff, and we’re just dealing with the guys that we have.”
The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year led Los Angeles last season with 23.7 points and 1.63 steals per game and was second on the team in rebounding (6.1), blocks (0.87) and 3-point shooting percentage (41.7) while ranking third in assists (3.6).
The Clippers went 51-31 last season and won the Pacific Division for the first time since 2013-14.
With Leonard out indefinitely and Paul George signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason, Los Angeles will turn to former NBA MVP and 10-time All-Star James Harden to lead the way offensively.