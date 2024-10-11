Other Sports

NBA: Klay Thompson Admits to Pre-Debut Nerves, Predicts 'Special' Stint With Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson penned a three-year, $50million deal with the Mavs ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, and his first preseason appearance for the team came in a 107-102 loss to the Utah Jazz

Klay-Thompson
Klay Thompson in action on his Dallas Mavericks debut
Klay Thompson admitted to getting butterflies ahead of making his Dallas Mavericks debut on Thursday, before predicting his stint with the team will be "special". (More Sports News)

Thompson was at the centre of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty before leaving the franchise in July, winning four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. 

Having been drafted 11th overall in 2011, Thompson left the Warriors as the player with the fourth-most games played in team history (793) and the sixth-most points (15,531).

He penned a three-year, $50million deal with the Mavs ahead of the 2024-25 campaign, and his first preseason appearance for the team came in a 107-102 loss to the Utah Jazz.

Thompson scored 10 points in 18 first-half minutes at American Airlines Center, before revealing his pre-game nerves were the worst he had experienced since his first trip to the NBA Finals.

"I haven't been that nervous, I don't think, since the 2015 Finals Game 1," Thompson said after the game.

"It felt so good just to go out there and play and work those jitters out. 

"It was a new experience, and it's a natural feeling when you've been somewhere so long and to be somewhere new in a new environment. 

"To finally put the uniform on, it felt amazing. I'm just excited to experience a new chapter. It's going to be special. I just know it."

Dallas' next preseason game sees them face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, before they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in their final run-out before the new campaign.

