Jordan Burroughs Calls For UWW Rule Changes To Support Vinesh Phogat After Disqualification - Checkout

Jordan Burroughs has slammed the IOC and UWW's limited weight class system, blaming it for forcing wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat into dangerous weight cuts. He proposed immediate rule changes - find out what he suggested

Jordan Burroughs
Jordan Burroughs Photo: Instagram/ @alliseeisgold
Wrestling Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs has come out to the public domain to raise his voice in support of Vinesh Phogat after the her disqualification from the Paris Olympics. Furious, Burroughs suggested instant rule change recommendations to the United World Wrestling in a bid to take control of such eventualities in the future and see Phogat reinstated. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Burroughs believes Phogat deserves a silver medal and has taken to X to garner support for her. He was pretty vocal about it, trying to create awareness about this weight-cutting issue faced by wrestlers. He has proposed several rule changes to the UWW in order to rectify these issues.

Jordan Burroughs' Proposed Rule Changes

1kg Second Day Weight Allowance: A one-kilogram allowance for the second day of competition would tremendously decrease the pressure for extreme weight cuts in wrestling.

Later Weigh-ins: Burroughs proposes pushing weigh-in times from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, which sometimes allows the athletes sufficient time to get ready and probably avoids missing weight.

Forfeit in Finals for Missed Weight: This rule shall require a forfeit by the finalist who does not make the weight, with the other finalist automatically being awarded the silver medal.

Medal Security After Semifinals: Burroughs believes that once guys win their semifinal matches, both finalists' medals should be secured whether they make the weight on the second day or not.

Comparing Phogat's excess weight to everyday objects, Burroughs has tried to underline how absurd this disqualification really was. He tries to show just how little the weight is by saying that such a small difference should not take away an athlete's medal, won after much hardship.

Even as the day passed, Burroughs remained steadfast in his support for Phogat.

A subsequent tweet reignited the conversation, garnering widespread sympathy and support, particularly from Indian wrestling fans.

Jordan Burroughs Slams International Olympic Committee

Burroughs has sharply criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC), asserting that Vinesh Phogat's extreme measures to make weight should serve as a wake-up call for the need for additional weight categories.

