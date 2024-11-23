Other Sports

Joel Embiid To Miss Philadelphia 76ers’ Upcoming Games Due To Knee Injury

The centre was not initially listed on the franchise's injury report ahead of the game, but was later added for left knee injury management, having been ruled out 30 minutes before tip-off

Embiid is sidelined with a knee injury
The Philadelphia 76ers revealed Joel Embiid missed their victory over the Brooklyn Nets with a knee injury, while the star centre will also be absent from this Sunday's clash with the Los Angeles Clippers. (More Sports News)

Philadelphia ended a five-game losing streak with a 113-98 win at Wells Fargo Center, but did so without the services of Embiid.

The centre was not initially listed on the franchise's injury report ahead of the game, but was later added for left knee injury management, having been ruled out 30 minutes before tip-off.

"He was dealing with some swelling in his knee today, got to the arena and was ruled out," 76ers coach Nick Nurse said. "They're going to treat it all weekend, so he'll be out for Sunday as well.

"He had some swelling from the last game. It's something we knew we were going to be dealing with going into the season. They do what they can do to remove that swelling, but it just didn't feel good enough to go.

"We were pretty well aware of that not too much longer after [my pre-match] press conference that he wasn't going to be able to go tonight.

"Then, they obviously looked at it again during the game and half-time, and decided that they needed to treat it this weekend, and go from there.

"Hopefully, on Monday, we'll give you an update on where we're at and, hopefully, he'll be in good shape."

In Embiid's absence, rookie guard Jared McCain stepped up to produce another impressive performance with 30 points, passing the 20-mark for a seventh successive game.

The 20-year-old was heard saying "I'm rookie of the year!" after shooting one of his six three-pointers during the final quarter.

"I did say that," he said after the game. "It was pretty clear. It's one of my goals for the season, obviously, but it was just that competitiveness coming out of me.

"I respect every other rookie in this league, but obviously, I'm a believer in myself."

