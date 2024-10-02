Other Sports

ISSF World Cup Final: Shooter Of The Year & Winners To Be Honored At New Delhi Opening Ceremony

The list is a mix of shooting greats like Vincent Hancock of the USA and Li Yuehong and Sheng Lihao, as well as youngsters who have had their best year such as Yang Ji-in of Korea and Paolo Monna of Italy among others

ISSF World Cup
Representative image for ISSF World Cup Final. Photo: File
info_icon

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has announced candidates for the ISSF Shooter of the Year award and the winners will be awarded during the opening ceremony of the upcoming World Cup Final in New Delhi. (More Sports News)

The season-ending tournament is scheduled to be held in the national capital between October 13-18.

ISSF president Luciano Rossi is expected to attend the ceremony among other dignitaries.

An ISSF statement said that the six athletes each in the women's and men's category had been decided following a voting process which involved members of the global governing body's Athletes and Coaching Commissions, the media team and journalists who cover the sport.

They were asked to nominate any athlete of their choice based on their achievements in the 2024 international season. A points-based system was then used to tally the votes.

The list is a mix of shooting greats like Vincent Hancock of the USA and Li Yuehong and Sheng Lihao, as well as youngsters who have had their best year such as Yang Ji-in of Korea and Paolo Monna of Italy among others.

A total of nine Paris Olympic champions have made the list out of the 12.

Paris Olympics Shooting10m air pistol mixed team: Serbia won the gold medal, while Turkey and India won the silver and the bronze respectively. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Shooting Medallists - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

China has the highest four shooters, all men, while Korea, whose youngsters took Paris by storm, have two, including the internet sensation and Paris silver medallist Kim Ye-ji.

Chile, France, Switzerland, France, USA and Italy have one shooter each.

A trophy and a diploma will be given to the winners, the statement said.

The shortlisted candidates are as follows:

Women: Francisca Crovetto (Chile), Camille Jedrzejewski (France), Kim Ye-ji (Korea), Chiara Leone (Switzerland), Adriana Ruano Oliva (Guatemala), Yang Jiin (Korea)

Men: Vincent Hancock (USA), Li Yuehong (China), Liu Yukun(China), Paolo Monna (Italy), Sheng Lihao (China), Xie Yu (China).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Cricket Camp In Chaos: Frustration Grows Over Delay In Players' Monthly Retainer Payments
  2. Bangladesh Vs Scotland, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs SCO-W Group-B Match
  3. Irani Cup 2024-25, Day 2: Sarfaraz Smashes Double Hundred, Piles Up Pressure On ROI, KL Rahul
  4. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: India Beat Australia By 2 Wickets In First Under-19 Test
  5. NAM Vs UAE Toss Update, 2024 Namibia T20I Tri-Series: Namibia Chose To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: MCFC 0-0 BFC; The Islanders Eye First Goal Against The Blues
  2. Odisha FC Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL Preview: Can Kalinga Warriors Secure 10th Win Against The Tuskers?
  3. Bayer Leverkusen Vs AC Milan, Champions League: You Have To Know How To Suffer, Says Triumphant Boss Alonso
  4. Bayer Leverkusen Vs AC Milan, Champions League: Fonseca Upbeat Despite UCL Loss
  5. Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic, Champions League: Rodgers Laments Mistakes
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  2. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
  4. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  5. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prashant Kishor Floats Jan Suraaj Party Ahead Of Bihar Polls
  2. Elections 2024: After J&K, Haryana Gears Up For Polls; BJP, Cong Take Pot Shots At Each Other | Round-Up
  3. Day In Pics: October 02, 2024
  4. A Call To Sip Gaumutra Puts The 'Holy Cow' In The Spotlight Again
  5. Delhi’s Biggest Drug Bust: Police Seize Over 560 Kg Of Cocaine, Suspect International Syndicate
Entertainment News
  1. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  2. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  3. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  4. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  5. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Mid-East Tensions LIVE: Israeli Troops Enter South Lebanon, Clashes With Hezbollah Reported; UN Chief Decalred Persona Non-Grata
  2. Typhoon Krathon Shuts Down Taiwan, Thousands Evacuated Amid Heavy Rains
  3. Tensions In The Middle East Renew Calls For Creation of Palestine | About The Two-State Solution With Israel
  4. Scientists Discover Mysterious Sinkholes On Lake Michigan's Floor: A Window Into Early Earth
  5. In Pictures: Iran's Barrage Of Missiles Targeting Israel Worsens Tension In Middle East
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3