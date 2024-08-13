L to R on the podium, Turkey's Savval Ilayda Tarhan and Yususf Dikec, Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, and India's Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh pose for a photograph after the medal ceremony of the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
Gold medalist China's Liu Yukun, center, poses for a photograph with silver medalist Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish, left, and bronze medalist India's Swapnil Kusale after the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
Gold medalist Switzerland's Chiara Leone, center, and the silver medalist Sagen Maddalena of the United States, left, and the bronze medalist China's Zhang Qiongyue pose for a photograph after the medal ceremony of the 50m rifle 3 positions women’s final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
Gold medalist Guatemala's Adriana Oliva Ruano, center, silver medalist Italy's Silvana Maria Stanco, left, and bronze medalist Australia's Penny Smith pose for a photograph after the Trap women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
Britain's Nathan Hales, center, holds the Union Jack as he poses for a photograph with China's Qi Ying, left, holding the Chinese flag, and Guatemala's Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas, holding the Guatemalan flag, after securing first, second and third spot in Trap men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
Gold medalist South Korea's Yang Jiin, center, silver medalist France's Camille Jedrezejewski, left, and bronze medalist Hungary's Veronika Major pose for a photograph after the medal ceremony of the 25m pistol women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
Gold medalist Vincent Hancock of the United States, center, silver medalist Conner Lynn Prince of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Taiwan's Lee Meng Yua celebrate during the award ceremony of the Skeet men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
Silver medalist Britain's Amber Jo Rutter, left, uses her phone to take a selfie with gold medalist Chile's Francisca Crovetto Chadid, center, and bronze medalist Austen Jewell Smith of the United States after the medal ceremony of the Skeet women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
Bronze medalist China's Wang Xinjie, right, uses his phone to take a selfie with gold medalist and fellow countryman Li Yuehong, center, and silver medalist South Korea's Cho Yeong-jae after the medal ceremony of the 25m rapid fire pistol men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.
From left, silver medalists Vincent Hancock, Austen Jewell Smith of the United States, gold medalists Italy's Gabriele Rossetti and Diana Bacosi, center, and bronze medalists China's Lyu Jianlin and Jiang Yiting celebrate after the medal ceremony of the Skeet mixed team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.