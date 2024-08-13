Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Shooting Medallists - In Pics

A total of 340 shooters - 170 men and as many women - took part at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. There were 15 events in the rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines, and were scheduled from 27 July to 5 August at the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux. China ruled the roost by clinching five gold medals, while South Korea won three gold. India ended with three bronze medals, two of which involved the 22-year-old Manu Bhaker.