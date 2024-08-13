Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Shooting Medallists - In Pics

A total of 340 shooters - 170 men and as many women - took part at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. There were 15 events in the rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines, and were scheduled from 27 July to 5 August at the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux. China ruled the roost by clinching five gold medals, while South Korea won three gold. India ended with three bronze medals, two of which involved the 22-year-old Manu Bhaker.

Paris Olympics Shooting10m air pistol mixed team: Serbia won the gold medal, while Turkey and India won the silver and the bronze respectively. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

L to R on the podium, Turkey's Savval Ilayda Tarhan and Yususf Dikec, Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec, and India's Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh pose for a photograph after the medal ceremony of the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

2/10
Mens 50m rifle 3 positions: Gold medalist Chinas Liu Yukun, center, with silver medalist Ukraines Serhiy Kulish, left, and bronze medalist Indias Swapnil Kusale
Men's 50m rifle 3 positions: Gold medalist China's Liu Yukun, center, with silver medalist Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish, left, and bronze medalist India's Swapnil Kusale | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Gold medalist China's Liu Yukun, center, poses for a photograph with silver medalist Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish, left, and bronze medalist India's Swapnil Kusale after the 50m rifle 3 positions men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

3/10
Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Gold medalist Switzerlands Chiara Leone, center, and the silver medalist Sagen Maddalena of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Chinas Zhang Qiongyue
Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: Gold medalist Switzerland's Chiara Leone, center, and the silver medalist Sagen Maddalena of the United States, left, and bronze medalist China's Zhang Qiongyue | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Gold medalist Switzerland's Chiara Leone, center, and the silver medalist Sagen Maddalena of the United States, left, and the bronze medalist China's Zhang Qiongyue pose for a photograph after the medal ceremony of the 50m rifle 3 positions women’s final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

4/10
Womens Trap: Gold medalist Guatemalas Adriana Oliva Ruano, center, silver medalist Italys Silvana Maria Stanco, left, and bronze medalist Australias Penny Smith
Women's Trap: Gold medalist Guatemala's Adriana Oliva Ruano, center, silver medalist Italy's Silvana Maria Stanco, left, and bronze medalist Australia's Penny Smith | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Gold medalist Guatemala's Adriana Oliva Ruano, center, silver medalist Italy's Silvana Maria Stanco, left, and bronze medalist Australia's Penny Smith pose for a photograph after the Trap women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

5/10
Mens Trap: Britains Nathan Hales, center, with Chinas Qi Ying, left, and Guatemalas Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas
Men's Trap: Britain's Nathan Hales, center, with China's Qi Ying, left, and Guatemala's Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Britain's Nathan Hales, center, holds the Union Jack as he poses for a photograph with China's Qi Ying, left, holding the Chinese flag, and Guatemala's Jean Pierre Brol Cardenas, holding the Guatemalan flag, after securing first, second and third spot in Trap men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

6/10
Womens 25m pistol: Gold medalist South Koreas Yang Jiin, center, silver medalist Frances Camille Jedrezejewski, left, and bronze medalist Hungarys Veronika Major
Women's 25m pistol: Gold medalist South Korea's Yang Jiin, center, silver medalist France's Camille Jedrezejewski, left, and bronze medalist Hungary's Veronika Major | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Gold medalist South Korea's Yang Jiin, center, silver medalist France's Camille Jedrezejewski, left, and bronze medalist Hungary's Veronika Major pose for a photograph after the medal ceremony of the 25m pistol women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

7/10
Mens Skeet: Gold medalist Vincent Hancock of the United States, center, silver medalist Conner Lynn Prince of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Taiwans Lee Meng Yua
Men's Skeet: Gold medalist Vincent Hancock of the United States, center, silver medalist Conner Lynn Prince of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Taiwan's Lee Meng Yua | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Gold medalist Vincent Hancock of the United States, center, silver medalist Conner Lynn Prince of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Taiwan's Lee Meng Yua celebrate during the award ceremony of the Skeet men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

8/10
Womens Skeet: Silver medalist Britains Amber Jo Rutter, left, gold medalist Chiles Francisca Crovetto Chadid, center, and bronze medalist Austen Jewell Smith of the United States
Women's Skeet: Silver medalist Britain's Amber Jo Rutter, left, gold medalist Chile's Francisca Crovetto Chadid, center, and bronze medalist Austen Jewell Smith of the United States | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Silver medalist Britain's Amber Jo Rutter, left, uses her phone to take a selfie with gold medalist Chile's Francisca Crovetto Chadid, center, and bronze medalist Austen Jewell Smith of the United States after the medal ceremony of the Skeet women's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

9/10
Mens 25m rapid fire pistol: Bronze medalist Chinas Wang Xinjie, right, take a selfie with gold medalist and fellow countryman Li Yuehong, center, and silver medalist South Koreas Cho Yeong-jae
Men's 25m rapid fire pistol: Bronze medalist China's Wang Xinjie, right, take a selfie with gold medalist and fellow countryman Li Yuehong, center, and silver medalist South Korea's Cho Yeong-jae | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Bronze medalist China's Wang Xinjie, right, uses his phone to take a selfie with gold medalist and fellow countryman Li Yuehong, center, and silver medalist South Korea's Cho Yeong-jae after the medal ceremony of the 25m rapid fire pistol men's final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

10/10
Skeet mixed team: Silver medalists Vincent Hancock, Austen Jewell Smith of the United States, gold medalists Italys Gabriele Rossetti and Diana Bacosi, center, and bronze medalists Chinas Lyu Jianlin and Jiang Yiting
Skeet mixed team: Silver medalists Vincent Hancock, Austen Jewell Smith of the United States, gold medalists Italy's Gabriele Rossetti and Diana Bacosi, center, and bronze medalists China's Lyu Jianlin and Jiang Yiting | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

From left, silver medalists Vincent Hancock, Austen Jewell Smith of the United States, gold medalists Italy's Gabriele Rossetti and Diana Bacosi, center, and bronze medalists China's Lyu Jianlin and Jiang Yiting celebrate after the medal ceremony of the Skeet mixed team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Tour Of India: First T20I Shifted From Dharamsala to Gwalior
  2. Pro Cricket League: Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi Onboarded For Inaugural Season
  3. James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement
  4. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  5. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
Football News
  1. Premier League Football Transfers: Wan-Bissaka Out, Mazraoui, De Ligt In For Manchester United
  2. Football Transfers: Feyenoord Sign Hugo Bueno On Season-Long Loan Deal From Wolves
  3. Former Milan Boss Costacurta Backs Zaniolo's Return To Italy With Atalanta
  4. EPL Transfers: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes West Ham United Switch From Manchester United
  5. MLS Transfers: Dean Smith Wanted Jamie Vardy Reunion At Charlotte FC
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  2. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  3. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  4. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  5. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. BJP Slams 'Do Ladke' Of UP, Alleges INDIA Bloc Of Covering Up For Criminals
  2. India’s Sex Ratio To Improve To 952, Population Expected At 152.2 Crore By 2036
  3. A Glimpse Of Hope In The Daily Struggle Of Survival
  4. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  5. Odisha: Doctor Booked For ‘Raping’ 2 Women Patients, Relatives Assault Accused
Entertainment News
  1. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  2. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
  3. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  5. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
US News
  1. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  2. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  3. Could This $99 Necklace Be Your New Best Friend? Discover How AI Is Changing Companionship
  4. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  5. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
World News
  1. Bangladesh: Khaleda Zia’s BNP To Hold Sit-in Across Country For 2 Days
  2. 9 Amazing Health Benefits Of Bananas
  3. Did Kate Middleton Just Swap Her Iconic Engagement Ring?
  4. Canada: Indian-origin Rights Commissioner Resigns Over 'Mujahid Dattani' Row
  5. 'Allegations Are Exaggerated', Says Lawyer For Suspect In Alleged Plot Against Taylor Swift Concerts In Austria
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone