India's Parvej Khan Secures Finals Spot in 2024 SEC Championships

X/CitiusMag
Indian track athlete Parvej Khan. Photo: X/CitiusMag
info_icon

Parvej Khan, a rising star from Mewat, has been making all the noises taking the 2024 SEC Championship by storm. Khan, representing the Gators from Florida, secured first place in both 800m and 1500m races. (More Sports News)

The Haryana-born clocked 1:48:23 sec and 3:44:98 in 800m and 1500m respectively to bag a ticket to the finals of the event which will be held on May 12. The athlete not only impressed with his incredible athleticism, but also impressed crowds with his dashing flamboyance.

At just 19, Khan is considered to be among India’s best in the 1500m running category after clinching gold in the 2022 National Games in Gujarat and also became the first Indian runner to get a scholarship when he signed for the University of Florida in the Division 1 of the national Collegiate Athletic Association.

Who is Parvej Khan?

Parvej Khan comes from Chehalka, a village in the Meerut region of Haryana. His father is a farmer. The 19-year-old's desire to serve in the army motivated him to begin running at a very young age.

He left Chehalka in search of better opportunities and training resources after beating above his age group in a few local events. He travelled to New Delhi at the age of 13 to fulfil his dream.

Khan’s been riding the hard work wave and his ability to be brave and not giving up is an inspirational story. The world has not only taken notice of India's growing star but he has also shown sparks of hope that could turn into flames for the nation soon.

