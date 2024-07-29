After opening India's account at Paris Olympic Games 2024, Manu Bhaker now aims to rewrite history. She is targeting her second medal at the Games, as she partners Sarabjot Singh for India's bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team category. Watch the India vs South Korea medal round live on TV and online. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
If Manu and Sarabjot win the match and clinch bronze, the former will become the first Indian athlete to win multiple medals at a single edition of the Olympics. No Indian has bagged more than one medal at any given Games year. The prospect of a record medal win is an exciting one for Manu.
The 22-year-old had earlier become the first Indian woman to bag a shooting medal at the Olympics. She claimed third position in the women's 10m air pistol final to put India on board in the medal tally.
Now, she has qualified in third place for the mixed team event of the same discipline with Sarabjot in tow. The duo will be up against South Korea's Ye-Jin Oh and Lee Wonho in the bronze medal bout.
Before the match begins, here are the key streaming and other details:
India Vs South Korea, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match Live Streaming Details
When will the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match be played?
The Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh bronze medal match will be played on Tuesday, July 30 at 1pm IST at the Chateauroux - Final Range.
Where will the 10m air pistol mixed team, shooting bronze medal match be telecast and live streamed?
The Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh bronze medal match will be telecast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.