India At Chess Olympiad: Draw Revealed For Women's Round 7 Clash Against Georgia - Check Details

In the women's section, the No. 1 seed India will take on second seed Georgia in the seventh round

India women's grandmaster Harika Dronavalli Photo: X/India_AllSports
With the Indian men's team taking on China in round 7, the women's team will be in action against Georgia in round seven of the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary. (More Chess News)

India are the No. 1 seed in women's category. The women's team were the sole leader after winning six rounds to claim 12 match points. They had the better of Armenia in round six to beat them 2.5-1.5.

On board 1, Harika Dronavalli will take on Dzagnidze Nana. Board 4 sees Vantika Agrawal clashing against Bella Khotenashvili.

Tania Sachdev won't be playing in round seven of the Chess Olympiad 2024.

Round 7 Pairings: India vs Georgia

  • GM Harika Dronavalli (2502) vs GM Nana Dzagnidze (2508)

  • IM Lela Javakhishvili (2446) vs GM Vaishali R. (2498)

  • IM Divya Deshmukh (2483) vs GM Nino Batsiashvili (2461)

  • GM Bella Khotenashvilli (2432) vs IM Vantika Agrawal (2370)

India women's pairing for Round 7 at Chess Olympiad 2024 Photo: X
LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where to watch the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024 in India?

The 45th Chess Olympiad won't be available for telecast on any channels. However, one can live stream on the FIDE YouTube channel.

