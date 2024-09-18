The Indian men's team will lock horns against China in round seven of the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024 at the SYMA Sports and Conference Centre in Budapest, Hungary. The Indian men's team had beaten the hosts 3-1 in round six to take sole lead before the rest day. (More Chess News)
However, chess fans will be disappointed to learn that there will no Ding Liren vs D Gukesh clash in Hungary as the Chinese GM will be rested for their clash against India.
Gukesh takes on Wei Yi in board no. 1 whereas Pentala Harikrishna, who replaced Vidit Gujrathi, will be on the last board.
INDIA vs CHINA
Board 1: D. Gukesh vs Wei Yi
Board 2: R. Praggnanandhaa vs Yu Yangyi
Board 3: Arjun Erigaisi vs Bu Xiangzhi
Board 4: Pentala Harikrishna vs Wang Yue
LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch the 45th Chess Olympiad 2024 in India?
The 45th Chess Olympiad won't be available for telecast on any channels. However, one can live stream on the FIDE YouTube channel.