Other Sports

FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Who Said What - Reactions, Insights, And Player Perspectives

The 2024 World Chess Championship will take place in Singapore from 25 November to 13 December, with Gukesh and Liren set to compete for the crown

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
X-Photo
D Gukesh won FIDE Candidates 2024 and secured his place as a challenger in the World Championship match against China's Ding Liren. Photo: Grand Chess Tour/X
info_icon

The FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 kicks off on November 25, and the anticipation is already high. From India's young chess star D Gukesh aiming to break records as the youngest World Champion, to reigning champion Ding Liren expressing concerns about holding onto his title, players are sharing plenty of thoughts. (More Sports News)

Here's a look at who said what as the countdown begins.

Garry Kasparov: 'I Don't Treat This As A World Championship Match'

The FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 took on a different tone when Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov remarked that the upcoming match between India’s D Gukesh and China’s Ding Liren doesn’t represent a true contest between the world's top two players, citing the absence of five-time champion Magnus Carlsen.

"My hottest take is that I don't treat this as a World Championship match. For me, a World Championship match was always a match for the title of the best player in the world," Kasparov said on a YouTube show for the St Louis Chess Club.

He added, "With all due respect, Ding Liren playing Gukesh is an important event. It's a FIDE event. I think Gukesh is favourite, because the way Ding Liren has been playing lately, it's kind of a shadow of the old Ding Liren we all remember."

"If he can recover miraculously, then it will be an interesting fight. But, in any case, it's an event that has nothing to do with the main idea of the World Championship match, to decide, to find the best player on the planet," Kasparov concluded.

Ding Liren: 'I Am Worried About Losing Very Badly'

The World Chess Championship gained intrigue as defending champion Ding Liren openly admitted to fearing a loss against India's rising star, D Gukesh.

Liren candidly shared that he sees himself as the clear underdog in the title match, revealing his concern that he might lose “very badly” to his young challenger.

“Clearly, I’ll be the underdog approaching this match, Gukesh is in top for, I hope I can become a totally different player and at least give him a fight to slow down his pace to have some winning chances,” Ding said in an interview.

D Gukesh in action at the Tata Steel Masters Chess Tournament 2024 - X/ D Gukesh
D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"This is the longest I've gone without a classical win. Maybe I'm not as eager to play anymore… I don’t have the same ambition to win," Ding admitted, adding, "I'm worried about losing very badly to Gukesh; hopefully, it won’t happen."

Magnus Carlsen: 'Ding Is Not Completely Recovered From Last World Championship'

Norwegian Chess Grandmaster, Magnus Carlsen offered a candid perspective on Ding Liren's admitted fear of losing, saying, "I think people realize the World Championship is an incredibly tough event. Preparing for it is one thing, but the intensity is something else entirely, you can't fully prepare without actually playing in it."

He added, "Many find both playing and then recovering from it extremely difficult. With Ding, I think he's still not fully recovered from the last World Championship. You could even argue that maybe the only thing that could help him fully recover is to win this one."

“You can sense when Ding plays that he is lacking confidence. He’s apprehensive in his play. It feels like he’s making some steps. Like he’s trying to play more aggressively, trying to play more of the chess that he can play. But he’s still struggling. He’s still finding it hard to make the decisions he needs to make when the chips are down."

Chinese Grandmaster Ding Liren. - Photo: X | Take Take Take
Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship

BY Jagdish Yadav

Anish Giri: 'D Gukesh Not Winning Will Be Really Surprising'

Dutch GM Anish Giri for one would be “really, really surprised” if Gukesh doesn’t end up defeating Liren in what will be the biggest match of his career, and become only the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to be crowned world champion.

“I will be really, really surprised if Gukesh doesn’t win. Everything points to his victory at the moment. He has been playing tremendously for a long time,” Giri told The Hindu.

Magnus Carlsen: 'Gukesh Doesn’t Have World Championship Experience'

Carlsen further gave insight on Liren's fear of losing to Gukesh, he said, "Gukesh is an extremely strong player, but he doesn’t yet have the experience to avoid giving away chances completely. Liren just needs to stay confident, and we all know what he's capable of."

Levon Aronian: 'Gukesh Needs To Fight In Every Single Game'

American grandmaster Levon Aronian, a chess legend, believes Gukesh is the "favourite" in his World Championship match against Ding Liren.

"I think Gukesh is the favourite. What he needs to do is fight in every single game. From my experience as an observer, in World Championship matches, resilience and the will to fight matter the most. Players who show determination and desire often come out on top. In the end, it will be a very special match," Aronian, who is in India for the Chennai Grand Masters, told the Times of India.

D Gukesh: 'I'm Quite Eager To Start The Match'

Indian prodigy D Gukesh is excited for the upcoming match, stating, "This year has been great so far, with a lot of interesting chess and some nice achievements. I'm really looking forward to the World Championship match in Singapore. It's coming up soon, and I'm eager to get started."

The 2024 World Chess Championship will take place in Singapore from 25 November to 13 December, with Gukesh and Liren set to compete in a best-of-14 games series, including tie-breaks if necessary.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs PAK Match On TV And Online
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf's Fifer Helps Pakistan Thrash Australia In Adelaide, Level Series 1-1
  3. AUS Vs PAK 2nd ODI: Rauf, Ayub Help Visitors Level Series
  4. Sri Lanka A Tour Of Pakistan 2024 Guide Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Australia Vs Pakistan 2nd ODI, Highlights: Ayub, Rauf Star As PAK Beat AUS By Nine Wickets In Adelaide | PAK - 169/1; AUS - 163
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan SG Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  2. Ajax Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Israeli Fans Clash With Dutch Police In Amsterdam
  3. Rudd Van Nistelrooy Aims To Restore Old Trafford Fear Factor In Final Man Utd Outing
  4. Lee Carsley Yet To Speak To Incoming England Coach Thomas Tuchel In Person
  5. East Bengal FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting, Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Coco Gauff, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 2nd Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  2. Qinwen Zheng Vs Barbora Krejcikova, WTA Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch 1st Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Coco Gauff To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Iga Swiatek Shocked By Early Exit, Despite Dominating Daria Kasatkina In Riyadh
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Draw, Schedule, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Guide: Schedule, Format, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Photos: Preparations In Full Swing In Maharashtra Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  2. In Photos: Glimpses Of Rajasthan's Vibrant Pushkar Camel Fair
  3. Election Wrap: 'MVA Has Neither Wheels Nor Brakes', Says PM Modi; Rahul's 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' Reamark In J'khand
  4. Day In Pics: November 08, 2024
  5. UP Women Commission Proposes Ban On Men Tailoring Women's Clothes | Know Why
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  2. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  3. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
World News
  1. Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam
  2. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  3. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  4. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
  5. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
Latest Stories
  1. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record
  2. Man United Vs PAOK: Diallo Shines As Red Devils Win At Old Trafford - In Pics
  3. Contradiction, Your Honour: The Legacy Of Justice Chandrachud
  4. Amid Jharkhand's Hindutva Vs Adivasi Identity Battle, A New 'Other' Emerges
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 8, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  6. What A Trump Win Means For The Two-Nation Theory
  7. Two Village Defence Guards Killed By Militants In J&K's Kishtwar
  8. WI Vs ENG: Alzarri Joseph Suspended For Two Matches Over On-Field Dispute With Captain