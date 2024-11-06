Other Sports

D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Schedule, Venue, Format, Prize Money, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

As Gukesh remains on the cusp of history, here is all you need to know about the FIDE Chess World Championship 2024

D Gukesh welcomed at Chennai Airport Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
The FIDE Chess World Championship 2024 is just a few weeks away with India's D Gukesh aiming to become the youngest World Champion of all time in the history of the game. (More Sports News)

Currently, the title is with China's Ding Liren who got to the championship in a rather interesting way. After Magnus Carlsen abdicated the championship, Ding took on Ian Nepomniachtchi last year to earn the title. The Chinese won the championship in a thrilling clash against Nepomniachtchi.

Chinese Grandmaster Ding Liren. - Photo: X | Take Take Take
Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship

BY Jagdish Yadav

However, Ding's stocks have fallen sharply since becoming the world champion. He did not appear in tournaments for months after winning the championship in April 2023. Ding has not been at his best since winning the title. In fact, Ding's rating fell from 2788 (at the time of the World Chess Championship 2023) to 2728, while his world ranking fell from world number 3 to world number 23.

Interestingly, Ding's fall has coincided with the rise of his challenger, D Gukesh.

Gukesh won the Candidates tournament earlier this year ahead of several established names and earned the right to challenge Ding for the title. Gukesh became the youngest ever to win the Candidates and if he wins the title, he would be the youngest world champion as well.

Gukesh's form has been solid and he recently played Board 1 for the open team in India's historic triumph at the 45th Chess Olympiad. At the tournament, Ding had taken a rest day when India and China locked horns, meaning that a clash between him and Gukesh was avoided.

Representative image for Gukesh Vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024. - X | D Gukesh
Gukesh Vs Ding Liren: Garry Kasparov Questions Authenticity Of This World Chess Championship Match

BY PTI

The buzz in the chess world is that the Indian remains the favourite to become just the second from the country to become the world champion.

As Gukesh remains on the cusp of history, here is all you need to know about the FIDE Chess World Championship 2024.

FIDE Chess World Championship 2024 Schedule

The 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship takes place from November 25 to December 13, 2024.

FIDE Chess World Championship 2024 Format

Gukesh and Ding will fight it out in up to 14 classical games and the first player to reach 7.5 points will become the world champion. If the scores are tied after 14 games, tiebreak games will take place with faster time controls. Also, players are not allowed to draw by agreement before move 41.

The other stipulations for the contests are as follows:

  • The time control is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by 60 more minutes for the next 20 moves, then 15 more minutes for the rest of the game. There's a 30-second increment per move starting on move 61.

FIDE Chess World Championship 2024 Prize Money

The winner of the FIDE Chess World Championship 2024 will become the world champion and be awarded with $2,500,000.

FIDE Chess World Championship 2024 Venue

Two Indian cities, New Delhi and Chennai, put bid to host the 2024 FIDE World Championship. However, Singapore left behind both the Indian cities when the host was decided. The tournament will now take place at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.

FIDE Chess World Championship 2024 Live Streaming

The streaming and telecast details of the 2024 are not yet revealed. We will update this space as soon as an update arrives.

