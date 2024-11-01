Other Sports

Gukesh Vs Ding Liren: Garry Kasparov Questions Authenticity Of This World Chess Championship Match

Kasparov, who held the record for being the youngest world championship contender before Gukesh broke the record as a 17-year-old by winning this year's Candidates tournament, supported Carlsen's decision to forfeit his title

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
d-gukesh-world-chess-championship-x
Representative image for Gukesh Vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024. Photo: X | D Gukesh
info_icon

Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov doesn't consider the upcoming World Championship match between India's D Gukesh and China's Ding Liren as a contest between the world's top two players in the absence of five-time champion Magnus Carlsen. (More Chess News)

Kasparov believes with Carlsen, who hails from Norway, opting out of defending his title last year, the long line of world champions has come to an end.

"My hottest take is that I don't treat this as a World Championship match. For me, a World Championship match was always a match for the title of the best player in the world," Kasparov said on a YouTube show for the St Louis Chess Club.

"I think the history of the World Championship matches started here in St Louis when Steinitz faced Zukertort (when Wilhelm Steinitz faced Johannes Zukertort in the 1886 World Chess Championship match) and ended with Magnus Carlsen.

"There were 16 World Champions. You could call them, at every given moment, the best players in the world. They took the title by beating the best players (in the world at that time)," Kasparov added.

Kasparov, however, feels Gukesh is clear favourite going into the contest.

"With all due respect, Ding Liren playing Gukesh is an important event. It's a FIDE event. I think Gukesh is favourite, because the way Ding Liren has been playing lately, it's kind of a shadow of the old Ding Liren we all remember.

"If he can recover miraculously, then it will be an interesting fight. But, in any case, it's an event that has nothing to do with the main idea of the World Championship match, to decide, to find the best player on the planet," he said.

Kasparov, who held the record for being the youngest world championship contender before Gukesh broke the record as a 17-year-old by winning this year's Candidates tournament, supported Carlsen's decision to forfeit his title.

"These days, with chess getting faster and faster, with our lives getting faster, to keep an antiquated system of qualification that takes 18 months or longer to select a challenger, it's not adequate.

D Gukesh won FIDE Candidates 2024 and secured his place as a challenger in the World Championship match against China's Ding Liren. - Grand Chess Tour/X
World Chess Championship: Gukesh Not Weighed Down By Favourite Tag Ahead Of Liren Showdown

BY PTI

"I think Magnus' decision, though probably I would have acted differently was the correct one. You can see that he's enjoying himself now. He's playing better chess than before. It's a tough decision that he has made," the Russian legend said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: Expect Big, Fat Bidding Wars For Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer
  2. ICC Champions Trophy: Quick Visas To Indian Fans If They Travel To Pakistan, PCB Assures
  3. Nepal Premier League Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Format, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Hong Kong Sixes 2024, Day 2 Preview: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming — All You Need To Know
  5. Jofra Archer Targets Test Return As Body Is 'In Good Shape' On England's Tour Of West Indies
Football News
  1. Columbus Crew v New York Red Bulls, MLS Play-offs: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Rene Meulensteen Raises Concerns Over Ruben Amorim's Manchester United Appointment
  3. Man United Vs Chelsea, EPL Preview: What To Expect, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Meet Ruben Amorim: Manchester United's New Head Coach
  5. East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC Highlights, AFC Challenge League: EBFC Into Quarter-finals With 3-2 Win
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  2. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
  3. Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent
  4. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
  2. Row Erupts Over Uddhav-led Shiv Sena Leader’s Sexist Jibe At Shaina NC
  3. Deep Dive | Episode 21 | 40 Years of Anti-Sikh Riots
  4. Day In Pics: November 01, 2024
  5. Delhi’s AQI Remains ‘Poor’ After Diwali Bash
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  3. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
World News
  1. Middle East: Israel’s Overnight Airstrikes On Lebanon Escalate Tensions In Region | Details
  2. 5 School Children Among 7 Killed In Blast In Southwest Pakistan
  3. This Word Is Named As 'Word Of The Year' By Collins Dictionary
  4. Donald Trump Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh As He Wishes Diwali; Mentions 'Good Friend' Modi
  5. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival