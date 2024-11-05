Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship

Ding Liren, the reigning FIDE World Chess Champion, has a legacy that speaks to both brilliance and resilience. However, as he prepares for a title showdown with 18-year-old Indian prodigy Dommaraju Gukesh in Singapore on November 25, Ding is the first to admit that he’s not the favourite. With his recent struggles, many are questioning if this once-dominant champion can rise to the challenge once more. (More Sports News)