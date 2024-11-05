Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship

Ding Liren, the reigning FIDE World Chess Champion, has a legacy that speaks to both brilliance and resilience. However, as he prepares for a title showdown with 18-year-old Indian prodigy Dommaraju Gukesh in Singapore on November 25, Ding is the first to admit that he’s not the favourite. With his recent struggles, many are questioning if this once-dominant champion can rise to the challenge once more. (More Sports News)
Born in China's Wenzhou, Ding was introduced to chess at age four and quickly showed promise. By 16, he made history as the youngest Chinese Chess Champion, a feat that marked the beginning of a string of impressive accomplishments.
He won the national championship three times and made waves internationally, achieving historic back-to-back final appearances in the 2017 and 2019 Chess World Cups. Ding also contributed to China’s team successes, earning multiple gold medals in the Chess Olympiads and the World Team Championships.
Ding’s name reached global heights with a 100-game unbeaten streak from August 2017 to November 2018, the longest of its kind until it was surpassed by former World Champion Magnus Carlsen. His consistent performances catapulted him into the top-five rankings and saw him break the 2800 Elo barrier, a prestigious milestone in the chess world.
But his most defining moment came in 2023 when he claimed the world championship title in a dramatic tiebreaker against Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi.
Ding’s victory crowned him the first Classical World Chess Champion from China, fulfilling a lifelong dream and cementing his place in chess history. Yet, unlike past champions, Ding hasn’t dominated headlines or competitions since his victory.
Approaching his match with Gukesh, Ding seems weighed down by a lack of recent success. Despite his achievements, Ding’s recent classical form has been shaky. His last win came early in the year at Wijk aan Zee, and he hasn’t displayed the winning spirit he once had.
In a candid interview with Magnus Carlsen’s YouTube channel TakeTakeTake, Ding admitted, “This is the longest I have gone without a classical win…. Maybe I’m not so eager to play…I don’t have the same ambitions to win.” Despite his record, Ding openly described himself as the “clear underdog” against the young Gukesh, who has surged into form.
For Ding, Gukesh represents both a challenge and a personal test. "I hope I can become a totally different player and at least give him a fight,” Ding said, recognizing that Gukesh’s rapid ascent makes him a formidable opponent.
Though Ding has beaten Gukesh in classical games, the Indian teenager’s recent performances have left a strong impression on the chess world, and Ding is aware of the task at hand. He shared, “I’m worried about losing very badly (to Gukesh), hopefully, it won’t happen.”
Though Ding faces the match with trepidation, he is also motivated by his fans and supporters. “Although I’m playing so badly, still so many players love and support me,” he said. Ding is determined to prove that he still deserves the title and to showcase the strength and fighting spirit that won him the championship.