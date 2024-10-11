D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren: Hikaru Nakamura Thinks Indian Clear Favourite To Win World Championship

“I mean, I think that when Wesley So made those comments he was obviously very emotional after (losing) the event. It’s really hard to look at that statement and take it seriously simply because, at the end of the day, if you look at the event, Arjun (Erigaisi) and (D) Gukesh…they’re basically winning every game. And if we're being honest, that's two points in every match that they were winning,” said Nakamura.