Other Sports

'Lost Faith But Never Gave Up': D Harika On Crowning 20-Year Chess Olympiad Journey With Gold

The team gold medal has been on Harika Dronavalli's mind ever since she first competed at the Chess Olympiad in 2004, and the 33-year-old Grandmaster has conquered misfortune, adversity and self-doubt to earn it rightfully

D-harika-chess-interview-olympiad-gold-medal
D Harika. Photo: X/FIDE
info_icon

When Harika Dronavalli began her Chess Olympiad journey as a 13-year-old in 2004, she had just one aim: to put the women's team on the podium. Two decades later, her dream has been fulfilled as India won the women's gold, alongside the open gold, at the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary. (More Sports News)

The 33-year-old had been targeting that gold medal for a long time but even as she would achieve great heights in her career individually, that team gold refused to come. However, India's second ever women Grand Master would not give up.

"The whole reason I started this was to put the women's team on the podium. I always felt, 'Why shouldn't we be there like other teams?'," Harika said.

At the 2022 Olympiad held in Chennai, India came agonisingly close to winning the championship, before an underwhelming finish handed them bronze. Harika was heartbroken. She admitted that missing out on gold in Chennai made her lose faith in her lifelong dream.

Vidit Gujrathi was part of the five-member Indian men's team that won a historic gold in the open category of the recent Olympiad in Budapest - Instagram/ @viditchess
Vidit Gujrathi Opens Up On Overcoming Mid-career Slump, Content Creation And Much More

BY Gaurav Thakur

"Last time, we were so close but even then we ended up with the bronze medal. Somewhere, I would like to say that yes, I lost faith. I lost belief, thinking that maybe it is not going to happen with me in the team. I would not be a part of this historical team," she said candidly.

Disappointment and stress clouded Harika's decision-making after the 2022 Olympiad. She was in two minds about whether to continue or not, but that hunger for gold kept pushing her.

"There were many back-to-back team tournaments, which I felt were really stressful for me. I felt like okay, maybe it is time to step back a little and play individually, " Harika told OutlookIndia.

Harika did not want to get engaged in more team challenges as her performance would affect other members as well. In individual events, things would be different.

"For me, it is less pressure (in individual tournaments). It is my tournament, my wish, whatever happens would not affect others. But in a team event, it can affect others. That is why I have always been a solid player in team events, mainly because I'm always scared for the team and I always play controlled chess. So may be because of that, I felt there's enough stress and I need to step back a bit.

"I didn't think of it as the end, of course I wanted to win gold. But I felt at some point maybe I was exhausted playing too many tournaments; I just felt that the next generation can take over. It would be better for young girls to get more experience. So I tried to stay back, but it didn't turn out that way. Maybe it was destined to happen."

Indian teams at the presentation ceremony of the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. - PTI
IND At Olympiad: Gukesh, Tania Sachdev Celebrate Gold By Enacting Rohit's Strut - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Now that 'destiny' and her teammates have helped Harika achieve her lifelong dream, the feeling is special.

"It is emotional. The girls (her young teammates) will not feel it because they have to compete for the next 20 years, but for me it is one beautiful memory."

The win was made even more special for Harika as this was her first Olympiad after the birth of her daughter Hanvika.

"It is even more special as the first medal I won (2022) was with my daughter in the tummy, and the second medal we won with my daughter in front of me. So this will be a special moment that will stay in my memory forever."

Harika was the among the senior players in the women's team which consisted of three youngsters. R Vaishali, 23, Vantika Agarwal, 22 and Divya Deshmukh, 18 were the young members of the team while Harika at 33 and Tania Sachdev, 38, provided experience to the five-member squad. Talking about guiding the youngsters in the team, Harika said that the new players are already quite experienced and deserve all the credit for their hard work.

"Kids nowadays are so smart, they also have a lot of experience. They play a lot of tournaments. Earlier, it was not easy to play so many open tournaments. So they are very experienced. I would not like to take any credit.

"It is completely their understanding and greatness that they managed to do that in pressure moments. But as senior players, yes, we (Harika and Tania Sachdev) would try to keep the team on a positive note. But all the credit goes to the youngsters, nothing to do with me or Tania."

Grandmaster R Vaishali. - All India Chess Federation
Global Chess League: For R Vaishali, Tournament Is Opportunity To Learn From Viswanathan Anand

BY PTI

Harika also believes that the women's chess scene has completely transformed, with a revolution well and truly in place even before this gold. "I think it already got revolutionised. Recently Vaishali became grandmaster after many years. So definitely it is a good start already. We already have Divya (Deshmukh) and Vantika (Agrawal) getting a lot of rating points. It has started already.

"A lot has improved. Before I came, S Vijayalakshmi had one board medal. She was the first  Woman Grandmaster in India and since then, every generation has improved. Then (Koneru) Humpy and I entered and became GMs, so I think every generation got better. When you see a high target, things will keep getting better and better. The next generation will take it to even bigger highs."

Does Harika have another medal in sight or will that be it for her? "I really don't know," she says.

"I think it is too many emotions right now. It is just a good feeling to finish in a gold medal team. Maybe... I don't know what will happen after two years. But right now if you ask me my feelings, I am like 'Okay. Enough of stress; maybe I can concentrate on my individual events'.

"I don't want to be 100% sure and then come back and play. So I don't know what will happen after two years. I am a person who is content with the smallest things, so I am okay even if it ends here."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Denmark Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Live Streaming, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: When, Where To Watch UAE Vs USA Match On TV And Online
  3. Kenya Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W Highlights Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-up: India Win By 28 Runs
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: Clinical India Defeat South Africa To Make It Two In Two In Warm-ups
Football News
  1. RB Leipzig Vs Juventus, Champions League Preview: Motta Expects Open Game On Big European Night
  2. Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich, Champions League Preview: Emery Targeting Regular European Nights Ahead Of Major UCL Clash
  3. Liverpool Vs Bologna, Champions League Preview: Slot Expects Jota To Feature Despite Injury Scare
  4. Premier League: Man City Players Have 'Exciting' Chance To Fill In For Rodri, Says Stones
  5. Girona Vs Feyenoord, Champions League Preview: Michel Backs Injury-Hit Spanish Side To Perform On Historic Home Outing
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Indians In Action And Where To Watch
  2. China Open: Injury Forces Osaka Out As Gauff Progresses To Quarters
  3. Jannik Sinner Tees Up Blockbuster Carlos Alcaraz Meeting In China Open Final
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Passes Medvedev Test To Reach Beijing Final
  5. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Draws Political Backlash
  2. Sonam Wangchuk Detained, Outlook Speaks to Protestors
  3. India Records Highest Rainfall Since 2020, Monsoon-Related Incidents Kill 1492 People: IMD | Details
  4. ISRO Announces Launch Date For Venus Orbiter Mission | All About Shukrayaan-1
  5. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3: 65.5% Voter Turnout Recorded, 3 Districts Saw Highest Turnout In 30 Years
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran Attacks Israel: Iran Fires Over 100 Missiles; Israelis Cleared To Leave Bomb Shelters
  2. Middle-East Tension: Suspected Terror Attack In Tel Aviv's Jaffa; Mass Shooting Kills Several
  3. Australia To Offer 1000 Visas For Indian Nationals For Work, Holidays And More | What We Know
  4. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  5. What Is Mossad, Israeli Intelligence Agency Allegedly Behind Recent Attacks In Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3