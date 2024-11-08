D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024: Check Head-To-Head Record

The FIDE Chess World Championship 2024 will get underway later this month as India's chess prodigy D Gukesh aiming to become the youngest World Champion of all time in the history of the game as he locks horns against China's Ding Liren in Singapore. (More Sports News)
World no. 5 Gukesh, 18, had qualified for the tournament by winning the Candidates tournament earlier this year. Should the Indian manage to beat Lire in a best of 14-tie, the former will become the second World Champion in Chess from India after Viswanathan Anand.
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren head-to-head
D Gukesh and Ding Liren have faced each other five times. Liren has won two of those, whereas the other three were drawn. That means, Gukesh will be at his level best to beat the World Champion.
However, Gukesh has defeated Liren earlier this year at the Fischer Random format. But that won't be counted as the event was not held in the classical format which is being employed at the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024.
Moreover, if Gukesh manages to beat Liren, he will become the world champion and be awarded with $2,500,000.
FIDE Chess World Championship 2024 Live Streaming
The FIDE Chess World Championship 2024 telecast and streaming details are yet to be made public.