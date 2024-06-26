Other Sports

FIDE World Championship 2024: AICF Conducts Meet To Decide Indian Host City

Singapore is also in the running, making it a three-way race as of now. While Chennai's bid is backed by the Tamil Nadu government, Delhi has emerged as the AICF's choice

Representative image of FIDE World Championship. File Photo
The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is expected to conduct a meeting of its general body and central council to finalise one venue from the country for the upcoming FIDE World Championship after Chennai and Delhi made separate bids to claim hosting rights. (More Chess News)

The AICF is keen on the national capital as Chennai has already hosted the 2022 Chess Olympiad and the World Championship in 2013 when Indian GM Viswanathan Anand clashed against Magnus Carlsen of Norway, with the latter emerging triumphant.

"Last heard, the meeting is slated on Saturday (June 29) in Delhi but there has not been any official communication so far," a federation official told PTI.

"There will be multiple things on agenda but the key issue is to determine one city from India -- either Chennai or Delhi -- for better clarity."

The official further revealed that both the cities met all the guidelines and the just-concluded FIDE inspection had been "satisfactory".

"But it may not look nice for one country to give two bids so they have to finally decide on one venue from India so that the final call would be between Singapore and the Indian venue," he added.

The meeting will be attended by 66 general body members -- two from each state association --, who may ask the Central Council of 15 members to take the final call.

The 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest in September is the next big event before the World Championships.

Both challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren are expected to compete there.

