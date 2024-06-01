Other Sports

Top Talents Set To Compete In FIDE World Junior Chess Championship

The 230 chess prodigies from 46 countries, including several GMs, will compete in the prestigious two-week tournament, which will conclude on June 14

The youngest Grandmaster ever Abhimanyu Mishra, representing the USA, Indian GM Pranav Anand and International Master Divya Deshmukh will be among the leading contenders who will be vying for honours when the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship commences here on Saturday. (More Sports News)

The championship, being organised by the Gujarat State Chess Association at the GIFT City here, aims to promote the sport and provide a platform for young talent to shine on the international stage.

Dev Patel, secretary, All India Chess Federation, said the event will showcase the wealth of talent in chess across the world.

"This event not only highlights the incredible talent of young chess players from around the globe but also underscores the growing importance of chess in fostering intellectual growth and strategic thinking," said Patel.

