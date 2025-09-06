FIDE Grand Swiss 2025: Gukesh Held By 14-Year-Old Prodigy; Vaishali Leads Women’s Section

Vaishali continued to dominate women's chess in FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 with two wins, holding joint-lead in the section

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 Round 2 report D Gukesh vs Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus
D Gukesh in action against Etienne Bacrot of France in the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 Round 1. | Photo: X/FIDE_chess
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • D Gukesh drew against Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus in FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 time trouble

  • R Vaishali won against Eline Roebers, holding joint-lead in women's section

  • R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Arjun secure first victories

World Champion D Gukesh drew his second-round match on Friday, September 5, against 14-year-old Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus of Turkey at the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, defending champion R Vaishali secured victory over Eline Roebers of the Netherlands.

D Gukesh squandered a winning position against Erdogmus in the open section, eventually settling for a draw in a dramatic, time-troubled encounter. Top-seeded R Praggnanandhaa claimed his first victory in the event, defeating Ivan Zemlyanskii, who plays under the FIDE flag because Russia faces a ban.

Arjun Erigaisi also notched his first victory in the open section against Armenia's Haik M Martirosyan.

In the open section of this USD 855,000 prize money tournament, Alireza Firouzja of France, Parham Maghsoodloo of Iran, and Anton Demchenko of Slovenia share the lead, each on two points. As of the conclusion of round 2 on September 5, 2025, GM Firouzja was the only top-20 seed with a perfect 2/2 in the open section.

R Vaishali joined the leading group in the women's section with back-to-back victories over two games, now sharing the top slot with Olga Bedelka of Austria. Given the strength of her rating, Vaishali is poised to take the sole lead in an event she won two years ago, which demonstrated the growing power of Indian women's chess.

Related Content
Related Content

FIDE Grand Swiss Qualification Paths

This is the fourth edition of the Grand Swiss. The top two players in both sections will qualify for the eight-player 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournaments, which determine the next world championship challengers.

The USD 625,000 Open section, offering USD 90,000 for first place, features 116 players. This field is topped by the Indian triumvirate of GMs Praggnanandhaa, Erigaisi, and Gukesh.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A Vs Australia A, Team Announcement After Duleep Trophy Semis: Report

  2. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  3. Afghanistan Vs UAE Match Report, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 6: AFG Hold Their Nerve To Snatch Last-Ball Win Over Hosts

  4. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

  5. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic's Frank Admission For His Semi-final Defeat To Carlos Alcaraz At Flushing Meadows

  2. Sabalenka Vs Anisimova Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final: Preview, H2H - All You Need To Know

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner To Meet Carlos Alcaraz Again After Battling Past Felix Auger-Aliassime

  4. Sinner Vs Auger-Aliassime Highlights, US Open 2025 SF: Italian Books Final Spot At Flushing Meadows

  5. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Dominates Novak Djokovic In Straight Sets To Reach Flushing Meadows Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Andaman And Nicobar Prepares For Census 2027, Considers Thermal Survey For Sentinelese Tribe

  2. Witch Hunts In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Unmasking The Dark Reality Behind Women’s Oppression

  3. Political Furore In Kashmir As Protestors Raze Ashoka Chakra At Hazratbal Shrine

  4. Mamata Seeks Legal Route to Reassign ‘Tainted’ SSC Teachers in Bengal

  5. Mumbai On High Alert After Bomb Threat Ahead Of Ganesh Visarjan

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Commerce Secretary Warns India Over Russian Oil, Calls It ‘Vowel’ Between Russia and China

  2. India Rejects US Trade Advisor’s 'Oil Laundromat' Remark on Russian Crude

  3. US To Roll Out Reduced Tariffs On Japanese Automobiles

  4. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Records 605 Terror Attacks In 2025

  5. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

Latest Stories

  1. Astrology Checklist for Lunar Eclipse 2025: Prepare Spiritually and Emotionally

  2. Daily Horoscope for September 6, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Sagittarius, and Pisces

  3. Floods Bring Deluge Of Woes For Jammu & Kashmir Residents

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. From Taj to Tech: Reimagining India’s Global Tourism Playbook

  6. Weekly Horoscope For September 7th To September 13th: Allow The Universe To Shine Its Guidance On Your Path This Week

  7. Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

  8. Mumbai Police On Alert After WhatsApp Threat Of 14 Terrorists, 400 Kg RDX