FIDE Grand Swiss 2025: Praggnanandhaa Leads India’s Bid As Candidates Race Intensifies

Indian chess star Praggnanandhaa aims to secure his Candidates berth at FIDE Grand Swiss 2025, leading a strong national contingent.

FIDE Grand Swiss 2025: Praggnanandhaa Leads India’s Bid as Candidates Race Intensifies
FIDE Grand Swiss 2025: Praggnanandhaa Leads India's Bid as Candidates Race Intensifies
  • World Champion D Gukesh enters despite no pressure to qualify, showing his hunger to compete

  • Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi eye redemption, chasing consistency and a future Candidates chance

  • India fields a deep squad with Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin, and Pranav Venkatesh adding firepower

At just 19, R Praggnanandhaa finds himself on the cusp of something every young chess player dreams of, a seat at the Candidates Tournament. This week in the Isle of Man, he walks into the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 not just as another participant but as India’s biggest hope to carry forward the country’s rich chess legacy.

The stakes are massive. Over 11 rounds, the Grand Swiss offers not only a hefty prize purse, $625,000 in the open and $230,000 in the women’s section, but also two golden tickets to the 2026 Candidates. For most players, that’s the pressure point. For Praggnanandhaa, though, it feels more like a victory lap. His commanding lead in the FIDE circuit standings has already put him miles ahead of his rivals. Unless fate takes a strange turn, he looks destined to join the elite group of eight who will compete for the right to challenge for the world crown.

Indian Stars at the Grand Swiss 2025

World Champion D Gukesh, who technically has nothing to gain in terms of qualification, has still thrown his hat in the ring. It’s a rare sight for a reigning champion to play this event, and it speaks volumes about his hunger to keep testing himself, no matter the stage. His presence alone raises the stakes for everyone else.

Then there’s Arjun Erigaisi, constantly seen as India’s “next in line.” While Praggnanandhaa’s circuit points have him comfortably ahead, Arjun knows one strong run can flip narratives in his favor. Vidit Gujrathi, who famously punched his Candidates ticket through this very event in 2023, will be desperate to rediscover that old fire. Add to that the reliability of veteran P Harikrishna, the flair of Nihal Sarin, and the fearless rise of Pranav Venkatesh, and you suddenly realize India isn’t bringing a team, it’s bringing an army.

Women’s Challenge and Notable Names

The women’s section, too, boasts a strong Indian presence. D Harika, last edition’s winner R Vaishali, and Vantika Agrawal will be leading the charge. Adding further excitement, Divya Deshmukh, fresh off her Women’s World Cup triumph, has opted to test herself in the open section on a wildcard entry. Meanwhile, Koneru Humpy, who already booked her Candidates spot alongside Divya after their World Cup heroics, has chosen to skip this edition of the Grand Swiss.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, with the draw and first round following on Thursday. For Praggnanandhaa, this tournament is less about sealing a Candidates spot and more about proving once again why he’s considered one of India’s brightest chess talents.

