FIDE Grand Swiss 2025: Praggnanandhaa Leads India’s Bid as Candidates Race Intensifies

The stakes are massive. Over 11 rounds, the Grand Swiss offers not only a hefty prize purse, $625,000 in the open and $230,000 in the women’s section, but also two golden tickets to the 2026 Candidates. For most players, that’s the pressure point. For Praggnanandhaa, though, it feels more like a victory lap. His commanding lead in the FIDE circuit standings has already put him miles ahead of his rivals. Unless fate takes a strange turn, he looks destined to join the elite group of eight who will compete for the right to challenge for the world crown.