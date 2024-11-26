Other Sports

World Chess Championship, Game 2: D Gukesh Holds His Own To Play 23-Move Draw With Ding Liren

Playing with black pieces, D Gukesh made a comeback of sorts, having lost to Ding Liren in the opener of the 14-game World Chess Championship the previous day

D Gukesh and Ding Liren Game 1 of the Chess World Championship
D Gukesh and Ding Liren in action during Game 1 of the World Chess Championship in Singapore. Photo: X/FIDE
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh bounced back to draw the second game against defending champion Ding Liren of China in the World Chess Championship in Singapore on Tuesday. (Highlights | More Chess News)

Playing with black pieces, Gukesh made a comeback of sorts, having lost to Liren in the opener of the 14-game showdown, on Monday.

"Draw with black in the world championship match is always nice and it's too early, we still have a long match," the Chennai-based GM said in the post-game press conference.

The 18-year-old Gukesh is the youngest ever challenger to the world crown and is looking to become the first Indian after the iconic Viswanathan Anand to win the title.

File photo of Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh in action at the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest. - FIDE/Michał Walusza
Russian Grandmaster Peter Svidler Predicts Indian Duel For World Chess Championship Title Soon

BY PTI

"There is obviously some pressure for anyone playing in a World Championship; there is a lot of pressure. But I also see it as a privilege that I can represent so many people and my country," he said.

"I am just focusing on one game at a time. Hopefully, things go my way," he added.

The first player to reach 7.5 points among the two will claim the coveted crown in the USD 2.5 million prize money event.

Anand, who has played a major role in shaping Gukesh's career, held the title five times in his illustrious career.

The 32-year-old Liren, on his part, said he was happy with how he performed in the second round.

"In the first game I played something new in the opening and of course it requires a lot of memory. Today I also played not a common move (for me) 1.e4 and I prepared a lot," he said.

