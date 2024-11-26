Other Sports

D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Game 2 Live: Indian Looks To Bounce Back After Defeat In Tournament Opener

FIDE Chess World Championship 2024: Get all the live updates from match 2 between Gukesh D vs Ding Liren, right here

Uzma Fatima
Uzma Fatima
26 November 2024
26 November 2024
World Chess Championship 2024 Game 2 Live Updates: D Gukesh and Ding Liren locked in an intense battle. X/FIDE_chess
Gukesh and Ding Liren will resume their rivalry at the board for Game 2 of the World Chess Championship on Tuesday a day after their closely-fought battle in Game 1 ended that the Chinese world champion claiming victory with black pieces. In Game 2 on Tuesday, Gukesh is playing with black pieces. Who will blink first in this intense clash? Get all the live updates from match 2 between Gukesh D vs Ding Liren, right here
LIVE UPDATES

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 2: Magnus Carlsen Has His Say On Ding Liren Victory

"This first result means that we are much more likely, I think, now to see an even match. Gukesh was nervous today, which is not a surprise. But what was a surprise to me, and I think a lot of others, is how ready Ding Liren was to take his chance. That was pretty impressive. I was following the game on the app, and I couldn't believe my eyes when I was seeing how quickly Ding was playing, and the confidence he was playing with around those times. Because it's not like any of his moves individually are that difficult, it's just that actually playing them, moving forward, spotting all those little tactics that he had to spot in order for this to work, it was not reminiscent of the Ding we've seen recently," Carlsen said on the Take Take Take app. 

"I think if you're a Ding fan, that has got to be super, super encouraging. For Levy, I think, and for chess fans, you want this to be an even contest. That was tremendously exciting to see," the Norwegian world no 1 added.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 2: Susan Polgar On Game 1

“Ding scored his first classical game win in a long time! Gukesh just has to regroup and get the momentum back in game 2.Ding never lead in his previous World Championship match until the end. Gukesh has to adjust his time management and mindset. Still a long match. Not time to panic,” legendary player Susan Polgar posted on her Instagram account.

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 2

Ding Liren won his first game in 304 days as D Gukesh suffered an opening day defeat in game 1 of the World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore on Monday. All eyes will be on the Indian prodigy as he looks to level things up in Game 2.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  2. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
  4. Who Is Priyansh Arya, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 2 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  5. Champions Trophy 2025 In Hybrid Model? ICC Reportedly Trying To Convince PCB
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Is 'One Nation One Subscription'? Centre’s New Scheme For Academic Journals
  2. Maharashtra New CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  3. Day In Pics: November 26, 2024
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. MP: 2 Women Killed, 5 Injured After Explosion Wrecks 3 Houses In Morena
Entertainment News
  1. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  2. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  3. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  5. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. Pakistan: 6 Security Personnel Killed In Protests By Imran Khan's Party; Shoot At Sight Orders Issued
  2. What Is Russia's Role In Sudan’s Civil War As It Vetoes Ceasefire Resolution?
  3. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  4. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  5. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand-England Test Series Named After Former Legends, To Be Called As Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here