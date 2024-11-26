D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Game 2 Live: Indian Looks To Bounce Back After Defeat In Tournament Opener

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 2: Magnus Carlsen Has His Say On Ding Liren Victory
"This first result means that we are much more likely, I think, now to see an even match. Gukesh was nervous today, which is not a surprise. But what was a surprise to me, and I think a lot of others, is how ready Ding Liren was to take his chance. That was pretty impressive. I was following the game on the app, and I couldn't believe my eyes when I was seeing how quickly Ding was playing, and the confidence he was playing with around those times. Because it's not like any of his moves individually are that difficult, it's just that actually playing them, moving forward, spotting all those little tactics that he had to spot in order for this to work, it was not reminiscent of the Ding we've seen recently," Carlsen said on the Take Take Take app.
"I think if you're a Ding fan, that has got to be super, super encouraging. For Levy, I think, and for chess fans, you want this to be an even contest. That was tremendously exciting to see," the Norwegian world no 1 added.
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 2: Susan Polgar On Game 1
“Ding scored his first classical game win in a long time! Gukesh just has to regroup and get the momentum back in game 2.Ding never lead in his previous World Championship match until the end. Gukesh has to adjust his time management and mindset. Still a long match. Not time to panic,” legendary player Susan Polgar posted on her Instagram account.
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship Game 2
Ding Liren won his first game in 304 days as D Gukesh suffered an opening day defeat in game 1 of the World Chess Championship 2024 in Singapore on Monday. All eyes will be on the Indian prodigy as he looks to level things up in Game 2.