D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren, FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Game 2 Live: Indian Looks To Bounce Back After Defeat In Tournament Opener

"This first result means that we are much more likely, I think, now to see an even match. Gukesh was nervous today, which is not a surprise. But what was a surprise to me, and I think a lot of others, is how ready Ding Liren was to take his chance. That was pretty impressive. I was following the game on the app, and I couldn't believe my eyes when I was seeing how quickly Ding was playing, and the confidence he was playing with around those times. Because it's not like any of his moves individually are that difficult, it's just that actually playing them, moving forward, spotting all those little tactics that he had to spot in order for this to work, it was not reminiscent of the Ding we've seen recently," Carlsen said on the Take Take Take app.