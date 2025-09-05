Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Indiana Fever Star To Miss Rest Of WNBA Season

Clark to miss rest of WNBA season

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
caitlin clark injury
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Indiana Fever superstar will not play any part in WNBA this season

  • Clark has suffered a right groin injury

  • She averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 13 games this season

Caitlin Clark's season is over.

The Indiana Fever superstar announced on Thursday that she will not be able to return because of a right groin injury.

"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," Clark said in a statement. "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn't a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty.

"This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the playoffs."

Clark hasn't played since initially hurting her groin in the final minute of Indiana's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15.

She averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 13 games this season, and was the leading vote-getter by the fans for the WNBA All-Star Game and a captain for one of the teams.

Related Content
Related Content

Clark never missed a game last season while earning WNBA Rookie of the Year honours, but various injuries derailed her second year.

She had recently been participating in full-court drills with hopes of helping the Fever return to the play-offs, but won't be able to recover in time. 

The Fever have gone 9-10 since her injury, and own a 1 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Sparks for the eighth and final play-off spot with three games remaining.

"Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side,” said Indiana Fever COO and GM Amber Cox. “While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority. We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs UAE, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Abrar Ahmed's Magical Spell Helps PAK Beat Hosts By 31 Runs

  2. Namibia Vs Scotland Highlights, ICC CWC League Two: SCO Beat NAM By 55 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  3. ED Questions Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Investigation

  4. Meerut Mavericks Vs Lucknow Falcons, UP T20 League Qualifier 2: MM Beat LF By 19 Runs, Enter Final

  5. India At ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Uma Chetry Replaces Injured Yastika Bhatia

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Amanda Anisimova LIVE Score, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Japanese Star Takes First Set

  2. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Scrapes Past Jessica Pegula To Seal Final Spot

  3. Karolina Muchova Vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Returns To Flushing Meadows Semi-Final

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Lorenzo Musetti, US Open 2025: Top Seed Sails To Semis With Straight-Set Win – Data Debrief

  5. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri, Michael Venus Battle Past Mektic-Ram To Seal Semi-Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. K N Tripathi FIR: Former Congress Minister Accused Of Slapping Bodyguards, Hurling Casteist Abuse

  3. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  4. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

  5. Day In Pics: September 04, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  2. Putin Offers Conditional Meeting with Zelenskyy, Says War Is About Protecting People’s Rights, Not Territory

  3. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  4. Judge Orders Google To Share Search Data With Competitors, Retains Chrome And Android

  5. Jaishankar Says Geopolitical Landscape Making 'Compelling' Case For Closer India-Germany Ties

Latest Stories

  1. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  2. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  3. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?

  4. UPSC CDS 2 2025 Admit Card Released: All You Need to Know

  5. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars

  6. Aries September 2025 Horoscope: Unlock Your Personalized Monthly Horoscope Insights

  7. Taurus September 2025 Horoscope: Gain Clarity With Your Horoscope For The Month

  8. Gemini September 2025 Horoscope: Discover What The Stars Have In Store This Month