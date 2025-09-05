Caitlin Clark Injury Update: Indiana Fever Star To Miss Rest Of WNBA Season

Indiana Fever superstar will not play any part in WNBA this season
Clark has suffered a right groin injury
Caitlin Clark's season is over.
The Indiana Fever superstar announced on Thursday that she will not be able to return because of a right groin injury.
"I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season," Clark said in a statement. "I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn't a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty.
"This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the playoffs."
Clark hasn't played since initially hurting her groin in the final minute of Indiana's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on July 15.
She averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 13 games this season, and was the leading vote-getter by the fans for the WNBA All-Star Game and a captain for one of the teams.
Clark never missed a game last season while earning WNBA Rookie of the Year honours, but various injuries derailed her second year.
She had recently been participating in full-court drills with hopes of helping the Fever return to the play-offs, but won't be able to recover in time.
The Fever have gone 9-10 since her injury, and own a 1 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Sparks for the eighth and final play-off spot with three games remaining.
"Caitlin has worked so hard throughout this time, doing everything possible to recover and return to the court but, ultimately, time is not on our side,” said Indiana Fever COO and GM Amber Cox. “While we will continue working with Caitlin and provide her with every resource we have available, there is not enough time left in our season for her to safely return, and her long-term health and well-being remains our top priority. We are looking forward to having her back at full strength to start the 2026 season."