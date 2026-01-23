Arsenal Transfer News: Ethan Nwaneri Joins Marseille On Loan For Rest Of Season

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri has joined Ligue 1 side Marseille on loan for the rest of the season
Nwaneri has made 12 appearances for Arsenal this season
Arteta backed the move, citing Nwaneri’s need for minutes and Marseille’s track record
Arsenal have confirmed that Ethan Nwaneri will spend the rest of the 2025-26 season on loan at Marseille.
The 18-year-old has made just 12 appearances for the Gunners this season, with only four of those coming as starts, and has scored once.
Nwaneri made his breakthrough into the first team last term after multiple injuries to the Arsenal frontline, with the teenager playing 37 games across all competitions in 2024-25.
He is also the youngest player to have ever played in the Premier League, making his debut aged 15 years and 181 days against Brentford in September 2022.
However, following the signings of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, Nwaneri’s game time under Arteta has been limited as the Gunners look to secure a major trophy this season.
Nwaneri’s focus will now switch to Marseille, who are third in Ligue 1, eight points off leaders Lens, and occupying a play-off spot in the Champions League.
Ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Manchester United, Arteta explained why the club decided to loan out Nwaneri.
“I think the talented young players that we have need minutes, and in this case, Ethan wasn’t having enough minutes, and the last thing that we want is to cut his development because he’s such a talent and someone who lives and breathes football,” said Arteta.
“After having a discussion with him, with his father, the agent and the club, we decided that the best thing to do was to leave and go on loan, and then we have to pick the right place, and having all the options, understand the experience that we had in Marseille as well with [William Saliba].
“The fact that Roberto [De Zerbi] is there and he’s an incredible developer of young talent and he’s a really courageous manager in the way he plays, the way he plays with young talent as well and he has a big track record about that, and I think it fits the way of playing for the qualities that we want to see for Ethan.”