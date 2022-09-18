Sunday, Sep 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Who Is Ethan Nwaneri: Youngest-ever English Premier League Player At 15

Ethan Nwaneri broke the EPL's age mark previously held by Harvey Elliott, who was 16 years and 30 days when played for Fulham in May 2019.

Ethan Nwaneri made his EPL debut against Brentford on Sunday.
Ethan Nwaneri made his EPL debut against Brentford on Sunday. Courtesy: Twitter (@Arsenal)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Sep 2022 10:04 pm

Arsenal's 15-year-old academy product Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player ever to appear in a Premier League game after coming on for the final few minutes of the Gunners' 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday. (More Football News)

Nwaneri was included in Arsenal's matchday squad for the first time and was handed a record-breaking debut by manager Mikel Arteta in injury time at the Gtech Community Stadium.

At 15 years and 181 days, Nwaneri broke the Premier League's age mark previously held by Harvey Elliott, who was 16 years and 30 days when he came off the bench for Fulham at Wolves in May 2019.

"He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arteta said about putting Nwaneri in the game.

"I think it sends a strong message about who we are as a club. I told him yesterday he would be with us and he had to be ready. He is ready. When he went on I said: ‘Congratulations and enjoy it.’"

Jack Wilshere — who now manages the Arsenal Under-18 team that Nwaneri is part of — was previously the youngest Arsenal player to make his Premier League debut, at the age of 16 years and 256 days in 2008.

Cesc Fabregas had been the youngest to play for Arsenal in any competition, making his debut in a League Cup game in 2003 at the age of 16 years and 177 days.

Related stories

Arsenal Beat Brentford 3-0, Regain Top English Premier League Spot

Arsenal-Manchester City Tie Postponed To Fit In Gunners’ UEFA Europa League Clash Against PSV Eindhoven

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Arsenal's UEFA Europa Match Against PSV Eindhoven In London Off

Tags

Sports Football Ethan Nwaneri EPL English Premier League Arsenal Mikel Arteta Brentford Harvey Elliott Jack Wilshere Cesc Fabregas
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read