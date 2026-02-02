Arsenal Transfer News: Ajax Seal Permanent Deal For Zinchenko After Forest Loan Cut Short

Oleksandr Zinchenko played 10 times for Nottingham Forest, just one start under Sean Dyche
Arsenal recalled the 29-year-old before agreeing a permanent move with Ajax
The Ukraine international leaves the Gunners after 91 appearances since joining in 2022
Arsenal have sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Ajax, having recalled the versatile defender back from his loan stint at Nottingham Forest.
Zinchenko joined Forest late in the summer transfer window, but failed to establish himself in their first team.
The 29-year-old featured just 10 times, and made just one start under Sean Dyche.
On Sunday, the Gunners cut short the Ukrainian's loan at the City Ground, with Dutch giants Ajax signing him on a permanent transfer.
Zinchenko joined Arsenal from Manchester City in July 2022.
He made 91 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.