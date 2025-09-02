Nottingham Forest Sign Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko And Bolsters Squad With New Additions

Oleksandr Zinchenko has signed from Arsenal on loan
The Ukrainian had fallen down the pecking order under Arteta
Forest have added three new players on Deadline Day
Nottingham Forest enjoyed a deadline day spending spree as they secured the signings of three new players, including Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal.
Zinchenko arrives on a season-long loan boasting Premier League and European pedigree, having amassed 145 top-flight appearances during spells with Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as featuring 41 times in the Champions League.
The 28-year-old has four Premier League titles to his name and was a member of the City squad that lifted the FA Cup in four consecutive seasons starting between 2018 and 2021.
Zinchenko arrived in England in 2016, initially spending time on loan with PSV before establishing himself during a successful five-year spell at City.
In 2022, he made the move from Manchester to north London, where he has gone on to make 91 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.
Nuno Espirito Santo's side have also landed the permanent signings of Dilane Bakwa and Brazilian Cuiabano from Strasbourg and Botafogo, respectively.
Bakwa has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, with defender Cuiabano has signed a four-year contract.
Forest have enjoyed a busy summer ahead of their 2025-26 campaign that will see them host European football at the City Ground for the first time in 30 years, with the Tricky Trees landing 12 signings overall.