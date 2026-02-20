Washington Vs Indiana NBA: Wizards Outlast Pacers In Capital One Arena Thriller - In Pics
In an NBA 2025-26 thriller at Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers by seven points with a decisive fourth-quarter run, thanks to finishing touches from Bub Carrington and Anthony Gill. The Wizards led by 17 early in the third quarter, but the Pacers responded with a 14-3 run to take a 92-91 lead early in the fourth. The hosts answered with their own 14-0 run, then closed the game 112-105 to snap a three-game slide. The two teams play again in Washington on Friday night.
CLOSE