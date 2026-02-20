Washington Vs Indiana NBA: Wizards Outlast Pacers In Capital One Arena Thriller - In Pics

In an NBA 2025-26 thriller at Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers by seven points with a decisive fourth-quarter run, thanks to finishing touches from Bub Carrington and Anthony Gill. The Wizards led by 17 early in the third quarter, but the Pacers responded with a 14-3 run to take a 92-91 lead early in the fourth. The hosts answered with their own 14-0 run, then closed the game 112-105 to snap a three-game slide. The two teams play again in Washington on Friday night.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Alondes Williams
Washington Wizards guard Alondes Williams (31) reverse dunks over Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) and guard Taelon Peter (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/Nick Wass
1/8
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Brian Keefe
Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, in Washington. | Photo: AP/Nick Wass
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Washington. | Photo: AP/Nick Wass
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/8
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Micah Potter
Indiana Pacers center Micah Potter (11) reacts after dunking during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Washington. | Photo: AP/Nick Wass
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Rick Carlisle
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle gestures during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Washington. | Photo: AP/Nick Wass
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/8
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Anthony Gill
Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill, right, goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Washington. | Photo: AP/Nick Wass
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/8
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) dunks near Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington. | Photo: AP/Nick Wass
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/8
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Kadary Richmond
Washington Wizards guard Kadary Richmond (19) battles for the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Kobe Brown (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Washington. | Photo: AP/Nick Wass
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers NBA basketball-Kam Jones
Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) looks to pass the ball against Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) and guard Jaden Hardy (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Washington. | Photo: AP/Nick Wass
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Evolution of T20 World Cup Format: From 12 Teams In 2007 To 20-Team Global Spectacle

  2. New Zealand At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  3. Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

  4. IPL Could Cast A Shadow Over The Hundred: 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle In England's Franchise Cricket Too?

  5. India At T20 World Cup 2026: Men In Blue's Top Moments From The Group Stage

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  3. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  4. Govt Must Provide Security To Rohit Pawar: Sule Amid Questions After Ajit Pawar's Air Crash

  5. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  2. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  3. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  4. Bad Karma: New Age Guru Under Epstein Saga Shadow

  5. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

Latest Stories

  1. The Algorithm Of Trauma: Epstein Files, Media Spectacle, And The Cultural Addiction To Shock

  2. Nepal Election 2026: CPN-UML, RSP And Nepali Congress Release Election Manifestos

  3. SC Slams Pharma Firm Over Cough Syrup Deaths In Uzbekistan

  4. Veteran Filmmaker MM Baig Found Dead At His Residence

  5. Former Prince Andrew Detained Over Jeffrey Epstein Links – Released Hours Later

  6. Eric Dane, Grey's Anatomy And Euphoria Star, Passes Away At 53

  7. Four Militants Arrested In Manipur For Extortion Activities, Arms Recovered

  8. India A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars: Radha Yadav’s Heroics Lead IND-A Into Final