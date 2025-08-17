BMW Championship Golf Day 3: Robert Macintyre Braced For Final-Round Tussle With Scottie Scheffler

Robert MacIntyre, who finished two shots back of victor JJ Spaun at the US Open in June 2025, started the BMW Championship 20th in the PGA Tour standings, with the top 30 reaching the season-ending Championship, but he is currently projected to move third in the table

Robert MacIntyre is leading the BMW Championship leaderboard
Robert MacIntyre is leading the BMW Championship leaderboard
  • Robert MacIntyre cards two-under score of 68 in third round

  • Holds four-shot lead over world number one Scottie Scheffler

  • Determined to retain his advantage in final round

Robert MacIntyre will give it his all as he attempts to hold off Scottie Scheffler to win the BMW Championship on Sunday, saying: "It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog."

MacIntyre holds a four-shot lead over the world number one at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland, as he sits on 16-under with just one round remaining.

The Scot carded a two-under score of 68 during his third round on Saturday, losing one stroke to Scheffler, who has registered rounds of 66, 65 and 67.

MacIntyre's first-round score of 62 remains the difference between him and the four-time major champion, and he is determined to hold onto his advantage when the pair tee off together for the final round.

"If I do my job well, these guys have got to do really well to catch me," MacIntryre said.

"It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog, and I've got all the fight."

MacIntyre knows the crowd will be against him on Sunday. On the 14th hole on Saturday, he rolled in a difficult par putt before shushing a spectator.

"We're in America, playing against their sweetheart Scottie, who I get on well with. He's a great guy," MacIntyre said.

"I expected it, and I expect it again [on Sunday]. You give me c***, I'll give you c*** back. I'm not scared of that.

"I don't know if anyone was thrown out, but there was plenty of people to talk to. He was just jeering. He was just shouting, I missed it, 'he's pushed it'... pushed it right in the middle of the hole, I guess!"

MacIntyre, who finished two shots back of victor J.J. Spaun at the U.S. Open in June, started this week's event 20th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 30 reaching the season-ending Tour Championship next week, but he is currently projected to move third in the table.

Scheffler, who is top, said: "It's up to me. He's playing some great golf, and it's up to me to go out there and chase him down."

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg is third on the leaderboard, two shots behind Scheffler, with Sam Burns and Harry Hall tied for fourth, another two strokes back.

