BMW Championship Golf: Robert MacIntyre Gains Lead After First-Round Finish

The world number 14 holed a 66-foot effort at the 13th for a birdie
Robert MacIntyre leads the BMW Championship
Tommy Fleetwood is second on five-under
An incredible first-round finish from Robert MacIntyre saw him take the lead at the BMW Championship.
MacIntyre birdied each of his last six holes in Maryland to score an eight-under 62 and hold a three-shot lead, after taking advantage of softer conditions following a two-hour rain delay.
The world number 14 holed a 66-foot effort at the 13th for a birdie, which was the start of his impressive finish to the round.
MacIntyre believes his putting game at the end of the first round was as good as it has ever been, leaving him more than satisfied with his day’s work.
“The last six holes is probably as good as I've ever putted in a stretch of holes - just so consistent,” said MacIntyre.
“When you get the eye on, it's free flowing, and it's nice.
“I feel like the way I play golf is better suited for the tougher tests, where you're rewarded for hitting a fairway, you're rewarded for hitting a green, and then take your chances with the putter. Just happy with my work.”
Tommy Fleetwood is second on five-under, while world number one Scottie Scheffler finished his round on four-under after securing three birdies in his final four holes.
Scheffler felt the rain made a big impact in the first round, making the course easier to play after the delay.
“It changed pretty significantly, a lot softer. The fairways were a little bit harder to hit this morning,” said Scheffler.
“They're still pretty wide, but they were still with the firmness, challenging to hit. And then with the softness coming in with the rain, the golf course got significantly easier.”
Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin and Rickie Fowler are all on three-under, while St. Jude Championship winner Justin Rose carded a one-over in his opening round.