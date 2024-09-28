Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

The 50th edition of the Berlin Marathon, one of the six World Marathon Majors, is set to take place in the German capital with the elites of long distance racing in fray to add another title in their trophy cabinets. (More Sports News)
Even though big names like Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele will not be competing at the course, the line-up has some big names vying for the prestigious title.
The fastest runners in the men's and women's categories will be Tadese Takele and Tigist Ketema. The marathon will once again be a face-off between the marathon powers: Ethiopia and Kenya.
Here is all you need to know about the 50th Berlin Marathon that takes place this Sunday in the German capital.
Berlin Marathon 2024 defending champions
Eulid Kipchoge is the defending champion in the men's section while Tigst Assefa is the title holder in the women's category.
Berlin Marathon 2024 schedule
The Berlin Marathon will start at 8:50 am CEST (12:20 am IST) on Sunday, 29 September with runners beginning in four different waves.
12:20 PM IST - Elite
12:26 PM IST -Wheelchair athletes
12:29 PM IST - Handbikers
12:45 PM IST to 2:00 PM IST - Start of the mass runs in four waves
Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming In India
The rights to show the Berlin Marathon 2024 in India are with the Viacom18 Network. JioCinema on the Internet and Sports18 network on TV are the likely destination for the Berlin Marathon 2024.