Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Here is all you need to know about the 50th Berlin Marathon that takes place this Sunday in the German capital

Berlin Marathon logo Photo: X/TergatP
The 50th edition of the Berlin Marathon, one of the six World Marathon Majors, is set to take place in the German capital with the elites of long distance racing in fray to add another title in their trophy cabinets. (More Sports News)

Even though big names like Eliud Kipchoge and Kenenisa Bekele will not be competing at the course, the line-up has some big names vying for the prestigious title.

The fastest runners in the men's and women's categories will be Tadese Takele and Tigist Ketema. The marathon will once again be a face-off between the marathon powers: Ethiopia and Kenya.

Berlin Marathon 2024 defending champions

Eulid Kipchoge is the defending champion in the men's section while Tigst Assefa is the title holder in the women's category.

Berlin Marathon 2024 schedule

The Berlin Marathon will start at 8:50 am CEST (12:20 am IST) on Sunday, 29 September with runners beginning in four different waves.

  • 12:20 PM IST - Elite

  • 12:26 PM IST -Wheelchair athletes

  • 12:29 PM IST - Handbikers

  • 12:45 PM IST to 2:00 PM IST - Start of the mass runs in four waves

Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming In India

The rights to show the Berlin Marathon 2024 in India are with the Viacom18 Network. JioCinema on the Internet and Sports18 network on TV are the likely destination for the Berlin Marathon 2024.

Check out where the Berlin Marathon will be aired in your country by clicking HERE.

  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details