Other Sports

Avani Lekhara Now 'More Mature', Will Treat Paris Paralympics As Just Another Event

Avani became the toast of the nation by winning India's first medals in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in SH1 category -- 10m air rifle gold and 50m rifle 3-positions bronze

Avani-Lekhara-Paris-Paralympics
Avani Lekhara. Photo: X/@media_SAI
info_icon

Avani Lekhara would have never taken up shooting if not for the persuasion of her parents two years after a catastrophic car mishap left her paralysed waist down and confined to a wheelchair at the age of 11. (More Sports News)

As the 22-year-old, who is one of the most recognisable faces in Indian para sport, embarks on a journey to win more medals for the county in rifle events at the Paris Paralympic Games, she thanked her family for giving meaning to her life at a time she was struggling to overcome the trauma.

Just six years after trying her hand at archery and then shooting at the Kendriya Vidyalaya No.3 in Jaipur during the summer vacations in 2015, Avani became the toast of the nation by winning India's first medals in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in SH1 category -- 10m air rifle gold and 50m rifle 3-positions bronze.

"Before the accident I was not into any sport and after that too I was not at all thinking about joining any sport. But my parents always thought that I need to do something other than studies. I went back to school two years after the accident. I went to KV No. 3 Jaipur.

Avani Lekhara First Indian Woman To Shoot Paralympics Gold, Equals Record At Tokyo 2020 - null
A Look Back: Tokyo Paralympic Medalists Who Changed India's Perception Of Disability And Sports

BY Minal Tomar

"They have these regional games, national games, so my parents also thought of enrolling me in some sport, and then I went there during my summer vacations in 2015 and I tried archery, I tried shooting.

"I liked shooting more because it was an indoor game, I thought 'ok, let's start'. Then I started competing, started liking it more...that's how it went after that," Avani, a former world No.1 in 10m air rifle (SH1), who is also an assistant conservator of forest with the Rajasthan government, told PTI.

For Avani, the Tokyo success brought with it lots of expectations but the vivacious shooter, who has a new set of rifles and feels more "mature" in her technique going into the Paris Games, said it only motivates her to do better.

"I think we have been in a very positive environment throughout. We are just focussing on the process rather than the outcome. There, obviously, will be expectations but those expectations only motivate me and inspire me more to give my best. I'm also more mature in my technique.

"And whatever it is, even if it a negative or a positive motivation, I try to keep it outside the (firing) lane. When I go to the lane, I am only focusing and concentrating on my process rather than thinking about other things."

Sumit Antil won India's 2nd gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics with new world record in Javelin Throw - null
Paralympics 2024: Indian Para-Athletics Squad Aim For 12 Medals; Antil-Led Batch Departs For Paris

BY PTI

For her a competition, be it the World Cup or the Paralympic Games, is just an extension of her training regimen, which has to be followed to the tee.

"I like to keep it (competitions) as similar to training as possible. If there is something which will happen in a match, I try it during training so that when I go into a competition I don't feel any uncertainty. I just try to control the controllable.

"I try to keep my focus, my concentration... all the regimen that I follow, be it physical or mental training, all of it I try to keep it as similar as possible," said Avani.

Her preparations have been helped by a quick recovery from a gallbladder surgery she underwent in March this year after the Para Shooting World Cup in Delhi.

"Yes, I was not well. I had a surgery in March and after that I was on a recovery break for one and half months. At that time, I was not shooting but then after that I came back, gave my selection trials and since then I've been in training,"she added.

Avani's budding rivalry with upcoming 10m air rifle shooter Mona Agarwal saw the latter clinch gold at the World Cup in Delhi, and the ace shooter says it's a healthy competition. They'll both be gunning for gold in Paris as well.

"It feels nice that we now have more representation in my events from India. It feels nice to have someone there from India (competing alongside me)," she said.

Avani laughed away concerns about the warm Paris weather, saying for someone who has trained in the oppressive heat of Rajasthan, it's hardly a concern. The Indian government had installed several portable air-conditioners for its athletes during the recently-concluded Olympic Games in the French capital.

'My coach an integral part of journey'

Giving credit to personal coach Chandra Shekhar for her success, Avani says he's been a "major part" of her successful journey.

"He has been really a major part of my journey, especially during COVID days, he used to come and train me. He helps me in focusing on my basics whenever I forget them.

"It's not like I do it purposely, but sometimes you are too much into shooting that you forget some things."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. Pakistan Cricket Board Sells Broadcast Rights For Next Two Years For Nearly Half Of Reserve Price
  3. United States Vs Canada, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Netherlands T20I Tri-series 2024 Match 2
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand: 1st Test To Contain Scheduled Rest Day For 16 Years - Here's Why
  5. Kuwait Vs Hong Kong, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Nations Cup Match
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Ilkay Gundogan Glad To Help Barcelona Financially After Sealing Manchester City Return
  2. Football Transfers: Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Sees 'New Things' From Joe Gomez Amid Exit Rumours
  3. Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs Skipper Son Heung-Min Wants Trophy To Achieve Legendary Status
  4. Chelsea 2-0 Servette, UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying: Maresca Wants Madueke To Remain A Blue
  5. Football Transfers: Newcastle United Boss Eddie Howe Surprised By Kieran Trippier Talk
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  3. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  4. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
  5. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet; 4 Agreements Signed
  2. Indian Army UAV Enters Pak Due To Technical Glitch, Hotline Message Sent Requesting Return
  3. What Are A1, A2 Milk Products Whose Labels Were Termed 'Misleading' By FSSAI | Explained
  4. Day In Pics: August 23, 2024
  5. On National Space Day, ISRO Shares How Moon Looks Like Through Chandrayaan 3's Pragyan Rover
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s Grok AI Deepfakes Go Viral; Reckless AI or Creative Freedom?
  2. Revised Data Reveals Huge Loophole In US Labor Market | How Will This Affect Federal Reserve Decisions And Economic Policies?
  3. FDA Approves New Covid Vaccines To Combat New Variants | What You Need To Know
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Best Of The iPhone Photography Awards 2024 Winners | Highlights
World News
  1. Elon Musk’s Grok AI Deepfakes Go Viral; Reckless AI or Creative Freedom?
  2. Pakistan Seeks USD 4 Billion Loan From Middle East Banks To Meet Financial Obligations
  3. Revised Data Reveals Huge Loophole In US Labor Market | How Will This Affect Federal Reserve Decisions And Economic Policies?
  4. Bangladesh Unrest: More Murder Cases Against Deposed PM Hasina, Top Cricketer Shakib Also Charged
  5. Thai Politician Slaps Female Journalist On Camera, Sparks Outrage | Video
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, August 23, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Over 13 Lakh Government Employees May Lose Salaries | Know Why
  3. Tripura: Centre Approves Rs 40 Crore Fund After Devastating Floods Kill 22, Displace Thousands
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Accepts Democratic Nomination; Highlights Immigration, NATO, China in Speech
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Ceasework Continues In Bengal; 'Animal Like Instinct' Says Psychoanalysis Of Accused
  6. Centre Bans 156 Popular Fixed-Dose Cocktail Drugs Claiming To Involve 'Risk To Human Beings'
  7. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Rahim-Das Partnership Frustrate PAK In Rawalpindi
  8. PM Modi Ukraine Visit LIVE: Putin Discussed In Modi-Zelenskyy Meet; 4 Agreements Signed