Motorsport

Japanese Grand Prix 2024: Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff To Miss Sukuka F1 Race

It is understood that Toto Wolff’s decision to miss the race in Suzuka on April 7 was taken before the start of the new season and is not connected to the team’s performance in Australia

Advertisement

S
Stats Perform
AP%20Photo%2FAsanka%20Brendon%20Ratnayake
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
info_icon

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff will be absent from the next Formula One race in Japan, the PA news agency has learned. (More Motorsport News)

It is understood that Wolff’s decision to miss the race in Suzuka on April 7 was taken before the start of the new season and is not connected to the team’s performance in Australia.

Wolff admitted after Sunday’s race at Melbourne’s Albert Park that it is “fair” to question his future as team principal following Mercedes’ troubling weekend.

Lewis Hamilton qualified only 11th and the worst start to his 18-season career was confirmed when his engine expired on lap 17, while team-mate George Russell was seventh when he crashed out.

Advertisement

Lewis Hamilton is not a fan of his Mercedes car. - Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP
Australian GP: Lewis Hamilton Rues Inconsistent Mercedes Car After Poor Qualifying

BY Stats Perform

Wolff, who lives in Monaco, will be on the intercom remotely throughout the race weekend in Japan – with his duties at the circuit to be divided between senior members of the Brackley team.

The Austrian also missed last year’s Japanese GP and the ensuing round in Qatar, following knee surgery. On those occasions the team’s driver development director Jerome d’Ambrosio was handed the effective on-site team principal baton.

But it emerged earlier this month that D’Ambrosio is set to end his association with the team when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Wolff admitted in an interview with the PA news agency last year that he intends to scale back his on-track presence in the coming years.

The 52-year-old, who has been in charge of Mercedes since 2013, recently signed a new three-year deal to remain as chief executive and team principal of the F1 operation he co-owns with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ola Kallenius.

Mercedes won an unprecedented eight consecutive constructors’ titles between 2014 and 2021 but they have tasted just one victory from their last 48 outings.

Mechanics work to extinguish a fire in Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands' car during the Australian Formula One Grand Prix at Albert Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, March 24, 2024. - (AP Photo/Scott Barbour,Pool)
Australian GP 2024: Max Verstappen's Fiery Retirement Ends Record-Equalling Winning Streak

BY Associated Press

Fresh from his harrowing accident in Melbourne, Russell is expected to be at the team’s HQ in Northamptonshire later this week as Mercedes search for solutions to their underwhelming start to the season.

Russell failed to make it to the end of Sunday’s race after hitting the wall on the penultimate lap in his pursuit of Fernando Alonso.

The double world champion was adjudged to have driven dangerously by the stewards and was demoted from sixth to eighth following a post-race 20-second penalty.

However, the 42-year-old protested his innocence in a message posted on social media.

Alonso wrote: “A bit surprised by a penalty at the end of the race regarding how we should approach the corners or how we should drive the race cars. At no point do we want to do anything wrong at these speeds.

Advertisement

“I believe that without gravel on that corner, on any other corner in the world we will never be even investigated.

“In F1, with over 20 years of experience, changing racing lines, sacrificing entry speed to have good exits from corners is part of the art of motorsport.

“We never drive at 100 per cent every race lap and every corner, we save fuel, tyres, brakes, so being responsible for not making every lap the same is a bit surprising. We have to accept it and think about Japan, to have more pace and fight for positions further up the field.”

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Tamil Nadu Government Allocates Rs 1,000 Crore To Enhance Rural Roads
  2. Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor And Daughter Raha Spread Holi Cheer With Neighbours
  3. Tamil Nadu: Cash Seized From Punjab Family In Nilgiris As Part Of MCC Rules, Returned After Verification
  4. Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Is Attempting To Prevent Publication Of Her Memoir
  5. Mamata Banerjee: 50 Years In Politics And Still Going Strong
  6. Sports World LIVE: India Face Afghanistan In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers In Guwahati
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Full List Of Congress Candidates For All States/UTs
  8. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leader Detained By Delhi Police As Party Heads To 'Gherao' PM Residence