George Russell claims maiden win at Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen finishes second, Lando Norris third
Norris cuts McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri's lead to 22 points
George Russell triumphed at the Singapore Grand Prix, where Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri recovered from an early collision to ensure McLaren sealed the Formula One Constructors' title.
Poleman Russell crossed ahead of reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen on Sunday, as the Dutchman kept his faint title hopes alive.
However, the drama came early in the race, as McLaren team-mates Norris and Piastri made contact.
Norris made a fast start but then clipped Piastri on the opening lap.
The Briton, who won in Singapore last year, went on to take third, and finish there, with Drivers' Championship leader Piastri forced to settle for fourth.
Norris has now cut down Piastri's lead to just 22 points, while McLaren can celebrate a successful defence of their crown with six races remaining.
Russell, meanwhile, claimed his second victory of the season, with Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli finishing fifth.
Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton followed, though the latter faced an investigation for possibly exceeding track limits.
Fernando Alonso, Oliver Bearman and Carlos Sainz rounded out the top 10.
Data Debrief: McLaren wrap it up
McLaren's victory in the Constructors' Championship is the joint-earliest that title has been won, along with Red Bull in 2023, and it caps off an impeccable season for the team.
This is the 10th such title for McLaren, which is a record only bettered by Ferrari (16) in F1 history.
The poleman has also now won the Singapore Grand Prix in three straight seasons, with Russell joining Norris (2024) and Sainz (2023) in doing so.
CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS
Drivers'
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 336
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 314
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 273
Constructors'
1. McLaren - 650
2. Mercedes - 325
3. Ferrari - 300