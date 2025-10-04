Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying LIVE: Verstappen Aims For Another Pole After Tight Practice Margins

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the second practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Welcome to the live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday, October 4. The final Free Practice saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finish at the top, with the Dutch racer chasing a third successive pole position. F1 World Championship leader Oscar Piastri finished second in what was an extremely tight contest, and he will look to stamp his authority in the qualifying. Meanwhile, eighth-placed Lewis Hamilton could face a grid penalty as the Ferrari racer is under investigation for an alleged red flag infringement. Follow the live updates from the F1 Singapore GP Qualifying right here.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Oct 2025, 05:51:25 pm IST Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying LIVE: FP3 Results Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 1m30.148s Oscar Piastri (McLaren) — 1m30.165s George Russell (Mercedes) — 1m30.197s Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 1m30.237s Lando Norris (McLaren) — 1m30.237s Carlos Sainz (Williams) — 1m30.392s Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) — 1m30.489s Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — 1m30.559s Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) — 1m30.637s Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 1m30.651s Alex Albon (Williams) — 1m30.668s Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) — 1m30.697s Esteban Ocon (Haas) — 1m30.799s Oliver Bearman (Haas) — 1m30.799s Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) — 1m30.923s Franco Colapinto (Alpine) — 1m31.0047s Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) — 1m31.260s Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) — 1m31.440s Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 1m31.643s Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) — 1m33.628s

4 Oct 2025, 05:37:58 pm IST Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying LIVE: Where To Watch? Motorsports fans in India can watch the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 live on the FanCode app and website. You can also follow the live updates on Outlook India for free.