Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying LIVE: Verstappen Aims For Another Pole After Tight Practice Margins

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying LIVE: FP3 Results
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 1m30.148s
Oscar Piastri (McLaren) — 1m30.165s
George Russell (Mercedes) — 1m30.197s
Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 1m30.237s
Lando Norris (McLaren) — 1m30.237s
Carlos Sainz (Williams) — 1m30.392s
Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) — 1m30.489s
Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — 1m30.559s
Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) — 1m30.637s
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 1m30.651s
Alex Albon (Williams) — 1m30.668s
Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) — 1m30.697s
Esteban Ocon (Haas) — 1m30.799s
Oliver Bearman (Haas) — 1m30.799s
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) — 1m30.923s
Franco Colapinto (Alpine) — 1m31.0047s
Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) — 1m31.260s
Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) — 1m31.440s
Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 1m31.643s
Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) — 1m33.628s
Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying LIVE: Where To Watch?
Motorsports fans in India can watch the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 live on the FanCode app and website. You can also follow the live updates on Outlook India for free.
Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying LIVE: Welcome!
Good evening, motorsports fans! Thank you for joining us for the start of our live coverage of the F1 Singapore GP 2025 qualifying today. The qualifying race is set to start in about an hour, so stay tuned for live updates.
Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit
Time: 6:30 PM IST