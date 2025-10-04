Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying LIVE: Verstappen Aims For Another Pole After Tight Practice Margins

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying LIVE: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore as Red Bull, McLaren, and Mercedes all vie for pole position ahead of the race tomorrow

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying LIVE
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the second practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
Welcome to the live coverage of the Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday, October 4. The final Free Practice saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finish at the top, with the Dutch racer chasing a third successive pole position. F1 World Championship leader Oscar Piastri finished second in what was an extremely tight contest, and he will look to stamp his authority in the qualifying. Meanwhile, eighth-placed Lewis Hamilton could face a grid penalty as the Ferrari racer is under investigation for an alleged red flag infringement. Follow the live updates from the F1 Singapore GP Qualifying right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying LIVE: FP3 Results

  1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) — 1m30.148s

  2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) — 1m30.165s

  3. George Russell (Mercedes) — 1m30.197s

  4. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) — 1m30.237s

  5. Lando Norris (McLaren) — 1m30.237s

  6. Carlos Sainz (Williams) — 1m30.392s

  7. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) — 1m30.489s

  8. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) — 1m30.559s

  9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) — 1m30.637s

  10. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) — 1m30.651s

  11. Alex Albon (Williams) — 1m30.668s

  12. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) — 1m30.697s

  13. Esteban Ocon (Haas) — 1m30.799s

  14. Oliver Bearman (Haas) — 1m30.799s

  15. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) — 1m30.923s

  16. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) — 1m31.0047s

  17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) — 1m31.260s

  18. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) — 1m31.440s

  19. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) — 1m31.643s

  20. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) — 1m33.628s

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying LIVE: Where To Watch?

Motorsports fans in India can watch the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 live on the FanCode app and website. You can also follow the live updates on Outlook India for free.

Singapore Grand Prix 2025 F1 Qualifying LIVE: Welcome!

Good evening, motorsports fans! Thank you for joining us for the start of our live coverage of the F1 Singapore GP 2025 qualifying today. The qualifying race is set to start in about an hour, so stay tuned for live updates.

  • Track: Marina Bay Street Circuit

  • Time: 6:30 PM IST

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

  2. AUS-W vs SL-W Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Match Has Been Called Off In Colombo

  3. New Zealand Vs Australia Highlights, 3rd T20I: Marsh Powers AUS To Series Win Against NZ, Gets Maiden T20I Ton

  4. India's Home Test Dominance Over West Indies Continues - Check Stats

  5. IND Vs WI, 1st Test: Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel Drive India To Dominant Innings And 140-Run Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Legible Prescriptions Now A Legal Requirement: Punjab HC's Directive

  5. BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi 'Flag-Bearer of Anti-India Forces' Over Colombia Remarks

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  4. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  2. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  3. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  4. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra