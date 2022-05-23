Monday, May 23, 2022
Liverpool Win But Finish Second To Manchester City In English Premier League

Just like in the 2018-19 season, Liverpool were one point behind Manchester City and missed out on a record-tying 20th English title.

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during their EPL match against Wolverhampton at Anfield stadium, May 22, 2022. AP Photo

Updated: 23 May 2022 10:59 am

Liverpool's bid for an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies ended in agonizing fashion on Sunday despite coming from behind to beat Wolverhampton 3-1 on the final day of the Premier League. (More Football News)

Jurgen Klopp's team also needed Manchester City to drop points against Aston Villa — managed by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard — and the leaders recovered from two goals down to win 3-2 in a dramatic finale at Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool finished a point behind City — just like in the 2018-19 season — and missed out on a record-tying 20th English league championship.

It is still an extraordinary season for Liverpool, which has won both the FA Cup and League Cup and will play in the Champions League final against Real Madrid next weekend.

Pedro Neto gave Wolves the lead in the third minute after Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté misjudged a long ball forward, allowing Raul Jimenez to run through and cross for Neto to tap in.

Sadio Mane equalized in the 24th, and Liverpool wound up fulfilling its part of the final-day bargain by scoring through Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson in the final six minutes.

