Aston Villa Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, FA Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round: Villans Eye Win Against Magpies

Newcastle United's Jacob Ramsey, center, celebrates scoring their side's second goal against Tottenham during a Premier League soccer match London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP

Aston Villa Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, FA Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Saturday’s fourth-round clash at Villa Park, where two Premier League sides battle for a spot in the next round. Villa return with confidence after a narrow win over Brighton to boost their Champions League hopes, while seven-time FA Cup winners will also fancy another deep run. Newcastle, lifted by a strong victory at Tottenham after a shaky spell, arrive determined to keep their cup campaign alive. Expect a fierce contest in Birmingham.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Feb 2026, 10:02:25 pm IST Aston Villa Vs Newcastle United LIVE Score, FA Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round: Streaming Info Fans can watch the FA Cup 2025–26 Fourth Round matches live on Sony LIV.