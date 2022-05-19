Live Streaming Of RCB Vs GT, IPL 2022: Where To Get, Team News, Likely XIs, Head-To-Head

Runaway leaders Gujarat Titans would look to continue their winning momentum ahead of the play-offs while Royal Challengers Bangalore need a big victory to keep their last-four stage hopes alive when the two teams face each other in their final IPL 2022 league match on Thursday.

Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games. RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches.

But what could hurt RCB is their net run rate of -0.323. A win against GT would move them to 16 points but that might not be enough as they also need a few favourable results going their way. Delhi Capitals, who are currently at fourth spot, can also secure 16 points if they beat Mumbai Indians in their last match and they have a much better net run rate than RCB at +0.255.

LIVE STREAMING - WHERE TO SEE LIVE

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans encounter can be seen live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Viewers will also be able to catch the RCB vs GT live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on their android and apple mobiles and tablets.

TEAM NEWS:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli's woeful run continued as he managed just 20 in the last match but the stage is set for the former India captain to play an impact knock to make a turnaround in his form and the fortunes of RCB.

Skipper Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik would also be looking to play a big knock after their bats remained silent in the last few games. Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar have been getting starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

On the bowling front, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga have been brilliant for RCB. However, they would be concerned over the form of Josh Hazelwood and Mohammed Siraj as they leaked runs against Punjab Kings.

Gujarat Titans: Even if they lose on Thursday, the Hardik Pandya-led side will finish at the top, which means it will get two chances to reach the final. Gujarat Titans’ batting department has witnessed some inspirational performances from the likes of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, David Miller, skipper Pandya and Rahul Tewatia.

The batting unit has been complemented superbly by a lethal bowling attack led by experienced Mohammed Shami and has the likes of young Yash Dayal, Lockie Fergusson and Alzarri Joseph. GT's spin department is being led by none other than Afghan star Rashid Khan, who has got much-needed support from R Sai Kishore.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Gujarat Titans have won against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their only meeting in IPL 2022. Gujarat Titans won the game by six wickets

VENUE AND PITCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday from 7:30 PM IST. The Wankhede Stadium has been a witness to many entertaining performances this year in IPL 2022 and the RCB vs GT contest is going to be a cracker.

LIKELY XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood