RCB Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Wriddhiman Saha Gives Gujarat Titans (14/0) Good Start

Game On Wriddhiman Saha starts off the game with a beautiful flick down the leg side for a boundary. Siddhart Kaul is the bowler. Shubman Gill is the other opener for Gujarat Titans. In the slot for Saha and the Bengal stumper hits a six with a straight bat two balls later. Another four through the covers to conclude the over. GT 14/0 (1)

Captains Speak Faf du Plessis (RCB): We have to win today and Delhi need to lose their game. Siddharth Kaul comes in for Mohammed Siraj. Hardik Pandya (GT): The kind of situation we are in, we thought we can practice batting first and putting a good score on the board. We have one change. Lockie Ferguson comes in for Alzaari Joseph.

Playing XIs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Toss Hardik Pandya has won the toss and Gujarat Titans opted to bat first.

Pitch Report The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is on the harder side and is expected to be a batting belter. Bowlers will have to maintain their line and length to hold the opposition batters.

Head-To-Head Gujarat Titans had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in their first-round match at Brabourne Stadium on April 30. Kohli and Rajat Patidar scored fifties for RCB. Tewatia (43 not out) and Miller (39 not out) chased down a 171-run target with a clinical finish.

RCB Bowling A Concern Josh Hazlewood was taken to the cleaners against Punjab Kings with the Australian conceding 64 runs without a wicket in his four overs. Besides Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj too hasn’t been in his best of forms leaking 85 runs in his last seven overs in IPL 2022.