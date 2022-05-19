RCB Vs GT, IPL 2022, Live Cricket Scores: Wriddhiman Saha Gives Gujarat Titans (14/0) Good Start

A loss against Gujarat Titans will eliminate Royal Challengers Bangalore from IPL 2022. Follow here live cricket scores of RCB vs GT.
It’s a do-or-die for Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. RCB have to beat table-toppers GT in their final league game to stand them a chance of making the IPL 2022 playoffs. With 14 points from 13 games, RCB are tied with Delhi Capitals and stand fifth in the IPL 2022 points table due to a negative net run rate (NRR) of -0.323. DC are fourth with +0.255 NRR. A defeat will eliminate Faf du Plessis' high-profile team. Out-of-form Virat Kohli will once again be under the spotlight. Kohli, Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell will have to hold the RCB fort tonight. Gujarat Titans have all their bases covered. If Wriddhiman Saha has laid the foundation in the powerplay, the likes of Hardik Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have handled the middle-order. While pacer Mohammed Shami has chipped in with his experience, Rashid Khan remains the GT trump card. Follow live cricket scores and updates of RCB vs GT here.
Wriddhiman Saha starts off the game with a beautiful flick down the leg side for a boundary. Siddhart Kaul is the bowler. Shubman Gill is the other opener for Gujarat Titans. In the slot for Saha and the Bengal stumper hits a six with a straight bat two balls later. Another four through the covers to conclude the over. GT 14/0 (1)
Faf du Plessis (RCB): We have to win today and Delhi need to lose their game. Siddharth Kaul comes in for Mohammed Siraj.
Hardik Pandya (GT): The kind of situation we are in, we thought we can practice batting first and putting a good score on the board. We have one change. Lockie Ferguson comes in for Alzaari Joseph.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Hardik Pandya has won the toss and Gujarat Titans opted to bat first.
The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is on the harder side and is expected to be a batting belter. Bowlers will have to maintain their line and length to hold the opposition batters.
Gujarat Titans had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in their first-round match at Brabourne Stadium on April 30. Kohli and Rajat Patidar scored fifties for RCB. Tewatia (43 not out) and Miller (39 not out) chased down a 171-run target with a clinical finish.
Josh Hazlewood was taken to the cleaners against Punjab Kings with the Australian conceding 64 runs without a wicket in his four overs. Besides Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj too hasn’t been in his best of forms leaking 85 runs in his last seven overs in IPL 2022.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022. RCB are coming into this game after a 54-run loss against Punjab Kings while Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings in their previous game.
