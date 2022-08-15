Live Streaming Of Mohammedan Sporting Vs FC Goa: Watch Durand Cup 2022 Opener Live

Defending champions FC Goa will clash with local giants Mohammedan Sporting in the opening Group A game of the 131st Durand Cup in Kolkata on Tuesday. The Mohammedan Sporting vs FC Goa match will be telecast live.

The build-up to the game will see a short and lively opening ceremony, with bands of the Armed Forces on display as well as a performance by star singers Papon and Rewben Mashangwa, of the tournament theme song. The ceremony will conclude with the playing of the FIFA theme song.

Match and telecast details

Match : Opening match of Durand Cup 2022 between Mohammedan Sporting and FC Goa;

Date : August 16 (Tuesday), 2022;

Time : 7:00 PM IST

Venue : Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Mohammedan Sporting vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Sports18 network. Live streaming will be available on Voot.

Preview

FC Goa had claimed their maiden Durand Cup title after beating Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 in the summit clash of the last edition in October last year. The Goan side is brimming with young talent and Mohammedan Sporting coach Andrey Chernyshov of Russia reiterated the importance of a win to open the season.

"We all remember that we lost to FC Goa in the last final. Of course, this will give us additional motivation in this match," Chernyshov said in a release. "But we also understand that this is the opening match of the tournament and is an additional excitement. We have lot of new players that we want to see in serious games. Therefore, it is very important for us to start the tournament with a win."

The Gaurs, who are being managed by Deggie Cardozo this time look to grasp the opportunity of performing on the big stage. The young side will be led by Muhammed Nemil, who first caught Sunil Chetri's attention during the previous edition of the Durand with a wonder goal. Phrangki Buam and Ayush Chetri also lend a lot of solidity to the line-up.

"We're excited to kick-start our Durand Cup campaign on Tuesday. They may have done their homework but so have we, and our focus is completely on ourselves and what we can do to get a good result," Cardozo said. "Starting the tournament on a positive note, with a good result is important and that is what we hope to do on Tuesday. That the match will be held in front of fans gives us some extra motivation."

Mohammedan Sporting, on the other hand, have retained the nucleus of last year's squad with Trinidadian marksman Marcus Joseph still leading the lines. Milan Ongnam in midfield and Abhishek Ambekar will bring in the experience, while the likes of Tajik national-team recruit Nuriddin Davronov brings in the likely x-factor.

Likely Starting XIs

Mohammedan Sporting : Sankar Roy (gk), Samad Ali Mallick, Wayne Vaz, Shaher Shaheen, Abhash Thapa, Milan Ongnam, Nuriddin Davronov, Christy Davis, SK Faiaz, Azharuddin Mallick, Marcus Joseph

FC Goa : Hrithik Tiwari (gk), Aditya Salgaonkar, Lesly Rebello, Rayan Menezes, Deeshank Kunkalikar, Ayush Chhetri, Lalremruata HP, Muhammed Nemil, Delton Colaco, Phrangki Buam, Mevan Dias.

(With PTI inputs)